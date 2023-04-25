Samsung's second Galaxy Unpacked event could be earlier

We are used to seeing two different Galaxy Unpacked events from Samsung every year, and there are some rumors about the second event of 2023, saying it will be held in June instead of August. Here is everything we know so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Normally, Samsung holds two Galaxy Unpacked events every year. First, it starts the year with a strong entrance in February, announcing its S-series smartphones, the company's flagship. The second event is usually held in August, but this year we might see Samsung's upcoming devices a few weeks before than usual.

According to a recent rumor, Samsung is planning to hold its annual second Galaxy Unpacked event in July. The South Korean tech giant aims to hold it in the last week of July. The change is not huge as the expected date is only a few days or weeks later. However, this means we might see the new products before than expected.

Many fans await Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked events

Samsung has a huge fan base all around the world, and most tech enthusiasts wait for the Galaxy Unpacked events to see what the company has in its arsenal that year. In the first event of 2023, Samsung revealed its new S23 smartphones with impressive features. S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra received huge applause with their high-end techs. Especially the Ultra model stands out with its camera.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, it has also unveiled the Galaxy Book3 series laptops, Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, Galaxy Book3 Pro, Galaxy Book3 360, and Galaxy Book3 Ultra. This year started with smartphone and laptop announcements, and it is expected that a couple more devices will be revealed at the second event.

At the event, Samsung is expected to reveal Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 smartphones. Moreover, Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+, and Tab S9 Ultra, along with the Galaxy Watch 6 series, are also expected to appear in the building. However, we don't know if Samsung has anything in mind to surprise fans around the world.

The South Korean giant likes to hold Galaxy Unpacked events in the middle of the week. If the rumors are true, the event might occur between 25-27 July.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement