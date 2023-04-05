Samsung is preparing to release the next models of its Galaxy Z series, featuring the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable smartphones. While no official announcement has been made, the color options for both devices have been leaked.

Ross Young, CEO and Founder of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), recently shared on Twitter the possible color options for Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 foldable smartphones. According to Young, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be available in four colors, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be sold in three color versions. The more affordable Flip model will come in Beige, Gray, and Light Pink variants, while the flagship Fold phone will be available in Beige, Black, and Light Blue options. However, Young mentioned that Samsung may announce the colors with different names during the launch.

It's important to note that this information is not yet confirmed, so it should be taken with some skepticism for the time being. However, Ross Young's track record for accuracy is generally considered reliable due to his connections within the supply chains of major tech companies. Therefore, it's possible that this leak may hold some truth about the upcoming Samsung foldable phones. Keep an eye out for further updates as more information becomes available.

A timeline of leaks

As a bonus feature, we’ve decided to include a list of all the times that Samsung handsets have leaked prior to their official launch. It’s pertinent to note that in most of these cases, the leaks were confirmed to be true, however, as discussed above, we still cannot take every leak as infallible truth.

Starting in March 2012, leaks of Samsung's upcoming phones began to hit the internet, with the Galaxy S3 being the first. The leaks showcased a more stylish and larger device than its predecessor, the Galaxy S2. Despite the pre-release buzz, Samsung kept the official announcement of the phone until May of that same year.

In January 2013, leaks of the Samsung Galaxy S4 appeared online, revealing a device with a design similar to the Galaxy S3, but with a larger screen and thinner bezels. Samsung still managed to officially announce the phone in March of that year, despite the pre-release leak.

In July 2013, images and specs of the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 were leaked online, showcasing a device with a bigger display and more powerful hardware compared to the Note 2. Nevertheless, Samsung officially unveiled the phone in September of that year.

Leaked photos of the Samsung Galaxy S5 appeared in January 2014, revealing a device with a design similar to the S4 but with a slightly larger screen and a fingerprint scanner. Despite the pre-release buzz, Samsung officially announced the phone in February of that year.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 saw a leak of its design in February 2015, with leaked images revealing a sleek and premium device with a new metal frame and improved camera. The phone was officially announced by Samsung in March of that same year.

In January 2016, photos and specs of the Samsung Galaxy S7 were leaked online, revealing a phone with a similar design to the S6 but with a bigger battery and better camera. Samsung still managed to officially announce the phone in February of that year.

Leaked images and specs of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 hit the internet in July 2016, showcasing a device with a design similar to the Galaxy S7 but with an improved stylus and iris scanner. Unfortunately, battery issues plagued the phone, leading to a recall and the discontinuation of the device.

Samsung's Galaxy S8 saw a leak of its design in February 2017, revealing a phone with an impressive edge-to-edge display and no physical home button. Samsung officially announced the phone in March of that year.

In January 2018, photos and specs of the Samsung Galaxy S9 leaked online, showing a phone with a design similar to the S8 but with an improved camera and fingerprint scanner. Samsung announced the phone officially in February of that year.

Finally, in January 2020, leaked photos and specs of the Samsung Galaxy S20 appeared online, showcasing a device with a larger screen and more powerful hardware than its predecessor, the Galaxy S10. Despite the pre-release leak, Samsung officially announced the phone in February of that same year.

