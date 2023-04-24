Leaked Pixel Fold footage shows new folding design

We finally have a chance to look at Google Pixel Fold, thanks to a leak on Twitter. It is rumored to be the first visual we get on the device.

A recent leak from the Twitter user @Za_Raczke shows that the upcoming Google Pixel Fold prototype is up and available. The leaker shared a 6-second video on Twitter showing how the device folds. However, the video didn't give any other information about Google's upcoming smartphone.

The video proved recent leaks about the device, especially its similarities with Oppo Find N2. Recent rumors indicated that it will have a 7.6-inch main screen as well as a 5.8-inch cover display. It is expected that Google will use OLEDs for both panels and they will feature a 120Hz refresh rate. Its dimensions are rumored to be 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm (8.3mm including rear camera bump). It will be powered by Tensor G2 chipset.

First renders turned out to be true

It wasn't a mystery that Google had its hands on a foldable phone for a couple of years, and now we have the first usual. The first renders showed a similar design to Pixel 7 series, especially its camera looked very similar to Pixel 7 Pro's three-camera setup. However, we couldn't get a visual of its camera in the video leaked by Kuba.

Leaks also suggested that it will roll out with different storage options alongside 12GB RAM. Apart from the storage options, customers will also have a chance to pick from silver or black colors. OnLeaks had the first rumors about the upcoming foldable prototype of Google and the website is known for its accurate reputation.

The expected release date for Google Pixel Fold is May 2023, which means there is only a couple of weeks left before the official release. Google could also reveal more details about it prior to the release date. The upcoming phone is expected to be priced at $1,799; however, high-spec models will be more expensive.

