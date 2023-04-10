Google Pixel 7a: Check out the fresh color choices

Google Pixel 7a color options
Onur Demirkol
Apr 10, 2023
Google
Google hasn't even announced Pixel 7a, and we already know almost everything about it. At first, a Vietnamese website leaked its design and hardware features. Now, we know it will launch in three colors, black, white, and blue.

It was obvious that Google wouldn't let go of black and white colors and keep the classics in its upcoming mid-range smartphone. However, we didn't know what the third color would be. Last year, the company released a green-colored Pixel 6a, and it was wondered if that would change or not. If you were a fan of the green, bad news for you as Pixel 7a will come out with an arctic blue version.

Google Pixel 7a color options
MySmartPrice

Pixel 7a to feature black, white, and blue colors

According to the latest leak from Onleaks and MySmartPrice, Pixel 7a's third color will be blue. We still don't know the official name of the third color, but it looks like a "light sky blue" or "arctic blue." The black color was already displayed in the first leak that showed Pixel 7a's design, and white is the "classical" duo of it. The third Pixel 7a color option is expected to be blue, and you can see the image below. Pixel 7a isn't very different compared to Pixel 6a in terms of design and look.

Google Pixel 7a color options
MySmartPrice

In a recent article, we listed the top 3 possibilities of Pixel 7a colors and mentioned an "arctic blue" color option alongside black and white. Google's Pixel Buds were also seen with the same color, and it looks like they will make a great duo together.

We already know what to expect from the upcoming Google Pixel 7a. It will carry a 6.1-inch display which will run at 90Hz. The new smartphone will have a dual camera, including a 64MP Sony IMX787 main sensor and a 12MP sensor with wide and ultra-wide lenses, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB storage. It will also feature a 10.8MP selfie camera.

"The device is expected to get a boost in terms of performance as well with the introduction of the new Tensor G2 SoC. The device is also tipped to feature support for 5W wireless charging. The Pixel 7a will run on Android 13 out of the box,"  MySmartPrice added.

It is expected to be revealed at the Google I/O 2023 event. Until then, we might get more leaks as Google clearly can't keep a secret!

