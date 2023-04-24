WhatsApp Channels has been introduced for private broadcasting

Emre Çitak
Apr 24, 2023
Apps, Mobile Computing
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new 'one-to-many' tool to broadcast information called "channels" for both iOS and Android. This new feature will allow users to subscribe to private channels and receive broadcasts from them. According to WhatsApp news tracker WABetaInfo, channels will be a private tool where phone numbers and information about users joining a channel would be kept hidden.

One of the unique features of channels is that it will not affect the end-to-end encryption of private messaging, which will continue to be end-to-end encrypted. In addition, WhatsApp plans to rename the Status tab to "Updates" as channels will also be listed within this section of the app. The messages received in channels would not be end-to-end encrypted, but the platform has assured that user privacy will not be compromised.

Channels will allow users to have complete control over which channels they want to subscribe to, and no one will be able to see whom they are following. People will not be automatically subscribed to channels, and the feature will support handles, allowing users to search for specific WhatsApp channels by simply entering their username.

At present, the feature is under development, and it will be released in a future update of the messaging service. It is expected to provide a new way for businesses and content creators to reach out to their audience in a more efficient and controlled manner.

