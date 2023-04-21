Get a free phone with Google Fi Wireless' latest plan

Google Fi, the wireless carrier service offered by Google, has rebranded itself to Google Fi Wireless and announced some new features. The name change brings clarity to the nature of Google's wireless carrier, which was previously relatively unknown. The service is adding new perks for subscribers, including support for smartwatches.

Google Fi Wireless' plans will now support Samsung's Watch 5, in addition to the Pixel Watch. The service is also expanding smartwatch support to its Simply Unlimited plan, where previously it was only available on Google Fi's Unlimited Plus and Flexible plans. Smartwatch connections on all three plans are available at no additional cost, allowing devices to stay connected without a phone. However, it's worth noting that there's no Apple Watch support yet.

Pricing for the Simply Unlimited plan remains largely unchanged despite the new smartwatch support. Customers get two to four lines for $80 a month, which includes 5GB of hotspot tethering and unlimited data, calls, and texts within the US, Canada, and Mexico. However, the three-line Simply Unlimited package has increased by $5 per month, which is not ideal if you won't be using the new smartwatch perk. To offset this, Google is offering bill credits to three-line Simply Unlimited customers for the next three billing cycles.

You may become a Google Fi Wireless member via the link here.

Google Fi Wireless
Google Fi Wireless - Image courtesy of Google Fi

Can't use a carrier service without a phone

Google Fi Wireless is also offering a new perk that provides a complimentary phone - a choice of Google Pixel 6A, Samsung A14, or Motorola Moto G Power - for each line added to any plan. The phones come with a 24-month commitment to staying on the wireless plan, with the value of the device being reimbursed via bill credits each month. If the agreement is canceled before the full 24 months are up, users will need to pay the difference on what they still owe.

The service is also rolling out a refreshed version of its app that allows users to add new members to their group plan and restrict who is able to call or text children within the same group to a list of trusted phone numbers. The redesigned app will be rolled out over the coming weeks starting today.

