Government reading our Twitter DMs? Musk says yes!

In a recent interview, Elon Musk claimed that the U.S. government had complete access to everything on Twitter.

Tucker Carlson from Fox News interviewed Musk, and a shocking truth came out. Carlson shared a small clip of the interview in which Musk makes a claim. He says that the United States government had access to everything that comes to your mind, including direct messages and such. He also added that he wasn't aware of the situation before.

“The degree to which government agencies effectively had full access to everything that was going on on Twitter blew my mind. I was not aware of that," said Musk in the video clip.

"Would that include people’s DMs?" Carlson asks Musk, and he replies, "Yes." We don't have access to the full interview as it will air on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

Most people assumed at least their private messages were secure and "outsiders" didn't have access. However, Musk says the opposite. We don't know for how long the government had access to all information on Twitter. People will probably raise concerns, and it is unclear whether the government will make an announcement about the situation or not.

Twitter DM government Musk
Is Twitter a safe place?

AI is dangerous, said Musk

Elon Musk also included his thoughts on AI in the interview shared by Carlson. “AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance, or bad car production in the sense that it has the potential – however small one may regard that probability, but it is non-trivial – it has the potential for civilizational destruction,” he said.

Musk recently called for a six-month AI pause because of its risks to society. Some of the industry executives also joined him, and they sent an open letter to Sam Altman, OpenAI's founder.

The interview is expected to go live on Monday and Tuesday nights, which means that if you are curious about the full version, you must wait a couple of days more.

