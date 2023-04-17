Twitter Super Follows become Subscriptions: What is new?

According to Elon Musk, Twitter is adding a new monetization method by rebranding "Super Followers" to "Subscriptions." This will make creators profit from the platform by offering exclusive content like tweets, spaces, and such.

Twitter brought Super Followers in 2021 to create an income source for creators. Now, the company has rebranded the feature, keeping most of its offerings the same. From now on, it will be called "Subscriptions," as Musk revealed.

Apply to offer your followers subscriptions of any material, from longform text to hours long video! Just tap on “Monetization” in settings. ADVERTISEMENT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2023

Subscribers will access exclusive tweets, Spaces, badges

Creators will continue to offer exclusive content for their paid subscribers. "Exclusive content" includes tweets, subscriber-only Spaces, and special subscriber badges. Twitter also made it easy for creators to track their subscriber activity with the new tab, which is currently on iOS only. Other features are Subscription links and Subscriptions Community.

Twitter also has some requirements to become a creator on the platform that can have subscribers. Firstly, you must be 18 years or older and have at least 10K followers. The company also checks if you have tweeted at least 25 times in the past 30 days. "Accepted Subscriptions participants must also maintain a minimum of 25 Tweets every 30 days," Twitter added.

For now, only the U.S. creators who meet the minimum eligibility criteria can sign up to participate in Subscriptions. It is very easy to apply, and even though you are not accepted instantly, the company will add you to the waitlist. On the main menu, select "Monetization" and then "Subscriptions" to submit an application.

In a way, creators now have two different timelines, one for their subscribers and another for the regular public. They can choose whether the content is targeted at the general public or subscribers. The exclusive tweets won't be seen by the regular public.

"People who have a Subscriptions offering can only Tweet to Subscribers from iOS and Android devices. Subscriptions are available for purchase from Twitter on iOS, Android, and in certain regions on twitter.com via our payment partner, Stripe," says Twitter. "Certain regions" include the US, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.

Twitter also has a "Circle" feature that lets people pick a list of people who will be able to see the tweet, something like Instagram's "Close Friends" feature. However, some users reported that their Circle tweets can be seen by the public, which pretty much kills the whole logic behind it.

Moreover, the company has also increased the character count to 10,000 for Blue subscribers. Which means that you will have the opportunity to share longer content with your audience.

