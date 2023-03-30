Barack Obama move over; Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, is now the #1 followed account on Twitter

I’m not sure how many of you are shocked by this news, but Elon Musk has officially become the most followed person on his own platform, Twitter. With 133,078,841 followers at the time of writing this article, he now surpasses the previous king of the app, Barack Obama, with 133,039,989 followers. Justin Bieber and Katy Perry are next in line.

Perhaps there is some reason to be surprised by this event. I mean, so many Twitter users expressed dissatisfaction at Elon becoming CEO. Also, there are so many disruptive comments to each of his Tweets. Not that I blame many of them, as he sometimes comes across as not taking his role as Twitter CEO seriously.

It was only a few months ago that he asked Twitter users to vote if they wanted him to step down as CEO. When the polls showed in favor of him leaving, he blamed it on bot accounts. Now, he’s on the hunt for these bot accounts, saying that if you pay for Twitter Blue, it will solve the problem.

He also said recently that only Twitter Blue accounts would be able to vote, claiming it would stop bots from doing so.



So, despite all these events and people apparently not wanting him there, he’s risen to the number one followed account on Twitter. Maybe everyone just enjoys seeing what he’s going to do next. Perhaps, it’s in thanks to them receiving Twitter Blue verifications. It could even be these so-called bot accounts inflating the follower numbers.

Whatever the reason, we’ve officially marked the occasion of the day Elon Musk topped the Twitter charts for the number of followers. My meagre 1,131 followers on my author Twitter account is so tiny in comparison.

