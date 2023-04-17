Break the barrier: Up to 10,000 characters with Twitter Blue

Twitter is bringing more features for its Blue subscribers as recently the company announced that the paid users will be able to tweet up to 10,000 characters in length, with bold and italic text formatting.

Blue subscribers just got another feature that will help them form longer tweets instead of using long threads. People who pay $8 a month will be able to tweet longer tweets, up to 10,000 characters, and they will be able to bold or italic any part of the text.

Threads were the go-to solution for users who had a story to tell, but now they will use a single tweet to explain what they want. This might also kill the thread culture within the application, even though most accounts are still not Blue subscribers.

We’re making improvements to the writing and reading experience on Twitter! Starting today, Twitter now supports Tweets up to 10,000 characters in length, with bold and italic text formatting. ADVERTISEMENT Sign up for Twitter Blue to access these new features, and apply to enable… — Twitter Write (@TwitterWrite) April 14, 2023

First 4,000, now 10,000

This might not be the biggest news for users as the company had already increased the character count to 4,000 in February. First, a small group of writers from the United States, Canada, Ghana, and the United Kingdom were chosen to test out the feature, and now the number has gone up to 10,000 with the addition of bold and italic options. People only saw 280 characters on their timeline and had to click "Show more" to see the rest. It is not clear if this will change with the new 10,000-character feature.

The new announcement came right after Elon Musk announced Twitter's new creator monetization tool. From now on, creators on Twitter can offer their followers subscriptions to any material, from longford text to hours-long videos. Twitter won't keep any of the money for a year, and retros will receive the full fund, excluding the subscription fee on iOS and Android, which is 30%.

Musk added that after the first year, iOS and Android fees drop to 15%, and the company will add a small amount on top of that, depending on volume.

It looks like the company wants to encourage people to pay that $8 monthly fee and enjoy distinct features available only to them. With its affordable price tag, Twitter wants to attract more Blue users.

Twitter started concentrating on paid features after Elon Musk's acquisition, and in the past few months, we started seeing many different accounts with a blue checkmark. However, most people benefit from the features, and some even profit from them, which sounds promising.

