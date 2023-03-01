Samsung's trademark applications reveal new products

Onur Demirkol
Mar 1, 2023
Hardware
|
0

Samsung is looking to widen its product span with two new devices, Galaxy Ring and AR glasses. We still seek an official announcement regarding the ring, but the trademark applications show the next move.

Samsung has filed for two new interesting trademark applications in South Korea to widen its product span, approved by KIPRIS.

According to Gizmochina, Samsung has filed for two new trademark applications, Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Glasses. Samsung has been granted the trademark of both, approved by KIPRIS (Korean Intellectual Property Rights Information Service). Galaxy Ring's description says, “smart device for measuring health indicators and/or sleep in the form of [a] ring.” The ring is for health tracking and will sync up with Samsung Health to monitor your health. Samsung's smart ring plan surfaced last year, and now we have more insight into the product. Currently, this is the only information that has come to light, but Samsung will probably tease its new product in the near future.

Galaxy Glasses might include extended reality

Samsung Glasses could be similar to Apple VR, which is expected to be announced at WWDC in June. The glasses could come with extended reality. Samsung teased its new glasses at the Unpacked event on February 1 without specifying a name. Samsung and Google will join forces to produce the new glasses with the help of Qualcomm's chipsets. The patent filing describes it as a “headset for virtual reality experience” and a “headset for augmented reality experience.” There is a possibility that Samsung could be aiming for the enterprise market and not the regular consumers. The company is working on developing its extended reality division, as seen in a blog post from 2021. "xR technology and expertise have evolved. Today, the ease of use and affordability have come a long way, where there are even tools now to adopt xR quickly and easily," says Samsung.

ADVERTISEMENT

The South Korean tech giant has filed for both trademark applications, but we still need more time for further announcements. Many questions need answers, and now that it is official, keep an eye on Samsung's announcements!

Advertisement

Related content

Meta's new AR/VR roadmap underlines its 4-year metaverse plan

Plans about Meta's multiple AR/VR projects are revealed
VR's big moment at MWC: A look at the best tech

VR's future at MWC: A promising outlook?
Honor introduced its new battery technology at the Mobile World Congress, which could change the future of battery life and density.

Honor bring the possible solution to you mobile battery problems
Xiaomi unveils lightweight AR glasses with ‘retina-level’ display

Xiaomi unveils lightweight AR glasses with ‘retina-level’ display
Lenovo has introduced a rollable laptop and a rollable smartphone at the Mobile World Congress 2023, two of the headliners of the event.

Future is now: Lenovo shows a rollable phone and laptop at MWC
Essential Tips for Sony's PlayStation VR2: Navigating VR Pitfalls and Annoyances

Essential Tips for Sony's PlayStation VR2: Navigating VR Pitfalls and Annoyances

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved