Samsung's trademark applications reveal new products

Samsung is looking to widen its product span with two new devices, Galaxy Ring and AR glasses. We still seek an official announcement regarding the ring, but the trademark applications show the next move.

According to Gizmochina, Samsung has filed for two new trademark applications, Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Glasses. Samsung has been granted the trademark of both, approved by KIPRIS (Korean Intellectual Property Rights Information Service). Galaxy Ring's description says, “smart device for measuring health indicators and/or sleep in the form of [a] ring.” The ring is for health tracking and will sync up with Samsung Health to monitor your health. Samsung's smart ring plan surfaced last year, and now we have more insight into the product. Currently, this is the only information that has come to light, but Samsung will probably tease its new product in the near future.

Galaxy Glasses might include extended reality

Samsung Glasses could be similar to Apple VR, which is expected to be announced at WWDC in June. The glasses could come with extended reality. Samsung teased its new glasses at the Unpacked event on February 1 without specifying a name. Samsung and Google will join forces to produce the new glasses with the help of Qualcomm's chipsets. The patent filing describes it as a “headset for virtual reality experience” and a “headset for augmented reality experience.” There is a possibility that Samsung could be aiming for the enterprise market and not the regular consumers. The company is working on developing its extended reality division, as seen in a blog post from 2021. "xR technology and expertise have evolved. Today, the ease of use and affordability have come a long way, where there are even tools now to adopt xR quickly and easily," says Samsung.

The South Korean tech giant has filed for both trademark applications, but we still need more time for further announcements. Many questions need answers, and now that it is official, keep an eye on Samsung's announcements!

