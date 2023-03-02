MWC 2023: Huawei Watch GT Cyber First Impressions

Carol van Zyl
Mar 2, 2023
Updated • Mar 2, 2023
Hardware, Mobile Computing
|
0

MWC 2023: Huawei Watch GT Cyber First Impressions

My first impression of the Watch GT Cyber is that Huawei has focused on doing something completely different this year. The fashion-conscious folks will absolutely love that you can swap out the watch strap and the entire case while still owning up to its fitness tracker capabilities. The only downside to it is that’s its availability.

MWC 2023: Huawei Watch GT Cyber First Impressions

Availability

  • USA unavailable
  • UK unavailable
  • Australia unavailable
  • Canada unavailable
  • Europe unavailable

The Watch GT Cyber is an exciting new entry for Huawei in the wearable space compared to almost any other smartwatch.

When you are tired of the current look, you can swap out the entire case instead of only the strap; the Watch GT Cyber has a stainless steel rotating crown to jazz up the wearable’s appearance completely.

ADVERTISEMENT

So if the Watch GT Cyber is so awesome, what’s the catch? Well, it won’t be available anytime soon in Europe or UK, with the wearable being exclusively launched in China and a few other countries at release.

Design

Top of the list is that you can swap the entire case and the stainless steel rotating crown, which is also swappable!

It’s all about the central body/display of the Watch GT Cyber that Huawei style the Smart Movement - as it simply pops out of the entire case and straps with a gentle push, resembling a sort of smart pocket watch.

Swapping out the entire case is much easier than swapping straps with many alternatives. It’s a feature that makes the Watch GT Cyber much more fashion-focused than most other Huawei wearable collections.

The Smart Movement is a minor innovative feature that detects which case, and strap combo is attached and changes the wearable’s face to a previously used one with the same strap. There are six case and strap options with two combos per box split into the Elegant Edition, Sport Edition, and Urban Edition.

Features

  • Kaleidoscope watch face
  • Can receive and make calls
  • Plenty of fitness-tracking features
  • TruSeen 5.0+ sensor tech tracks: heart rate and blood oxygen | VO2 Max 
  • TruSleep 3.0

Huawei has definitely hit it out of the ballpark at the MWC 2023 with their latest Watch GT Cyber. We hope they will release the availability sooner in Europe and the UK!

First impressions of the Huawei Watch GT Cyber have many talking about the latest wearable innovation

Advertisement

Related content

Samsung has filed for two new interesting trademark applications in South Korea to widen its product span, approved by KIPRIS.

Samsung's trademark applications reveal new products
Meta's new AR/VR roadmap underlines its 4-year metaverse plan

Plans about Meta's multiple AR/VR projects are revealed
VR's big moment at MWC: A look at the best tech

VR's future at MWC: A promising outlook?
Honor introduced its new battery technology at the Mobile World Congress, which could change the future of battery life and density.

Honor bring the possible solution to you mobile battery problems
Xiaomi unveils lightweight AR glasses with ‘retina-level’ display

Xiaomi unveils lightweight AR glasses with ‘retina-level’ display
Lenovo has introduced a rollable laptop and a rollable smartphone at the Mobile World Congress 2023, two of the headliners of the event.

Future is now: Lenovo shows a rollable phone and laptop at MWC

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved