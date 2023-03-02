MWC 2023: Huawei Watch GT Cyber First Impressions

My first impression of the Watch GT Cyber is that Huawei has focused on doing something completely different this year. The fashion-conscious folks will absolutely love that you can swap out the watch strap and the entire case while still owning up to its fitness tracker capabilities. The only downside to it is that’s its availability.

The Watch GT Cyber is an exciting new entry for Huawei in the wearable space compared to almost any other smartwatch.

When you are tired of the current look, you can swap out the entire case instead of only the strap; the Watch GT Cyber has a stainless steel rotating crown to jazz up the wearable’s appearance completely.

So if the Watch GT Cyber is so awesome, what’s the catch? Well, it won’t be available anytime soon in Europe or UK, with the wearable being exclusively launched in China and a few other countries at release.

Design

Top of the list is that you can swap the entire case and the stainless steel rotating crown, which is also swappable!

It’s all about the central body/display of the Watch GT Cyber that Huawei style the Smart Movement - as it simply pops out of the entire case and straps with a gentle push, resembling a sort of smart pocket watch.

Swapping out the entire case is much easier than swapping straps with many alternatives. It’s a feature that makes the Watch GT Cyber much more fashion-focused than most other Huawei wearable collections.

The Smart Movement is a minor innovative feature that detects which case, and strap combo is attached and changes the wearable’s face to a previously used one with the same strap. There are six case and strap options with two combos per box split into the Elegant Edition, Sport Edition, and Urban Edition.

Features

Kaleidoscope watch face

Can receive and make calls

Plenty of fitness-tracking features

TruSeen 5.0+ sensor tech tracks: heart rate and blood oxygen | VO2 Max

TruSleep 3.0

Huawei has definitely hit it out of the ballpark at the MWC 2023 with their latest Watch GT Cyber. We hope they will release the availability sooner in Europe and the UK!

