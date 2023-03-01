Here are the top trends from MWC 2023

Ready for the Future? Check Out the HottestTrends from MWC 2023

As the telecom industry heads to the MWC 2023 event in Barcelona, most executives are concerned about the pressing issues of the challenging landscape CSPs face today. Most are looking for new areas to bring differentiated products, expand and offer unique value to consumers while looking for new revenue sources that ultimately go beyond just connectivity.

They will be well-positioned for the future if they can accomplish this!

Considering all this, the show will feature these hottest trends.

The Economic and Labor Climate Impact on CSPs

The communications industry is already experiencing a rise in costs, not to mention the significant impact of the economic and labor climate on them. CSPs are prime employers, and with more substantial reason, continued labor shortages, labor costs are increased by low unemployment while creating significant bargaining. Another critical factor is the still high energy costs since 2-telecom networks account for 3% of global energy use.

Revenue growth has stalled due to the inability to increase customer prices. CSPs are pushed into a margin squeeze when these costs continue to rise, creating a problem for them. Not to mention - the pressure of rolling out fibre and building 5G across their footprints. The challenge is real, but there are opportunities for growth the CSPs can look into:

SMB : CSPs can work with the ecosystem to provide software, IT services, and packaged connectivity to provide IT support for SMBs

Enterprise : CSPs have the opportunity to play a broader role than only focusing on providing connectivity and look into broadly offering IT services.

Consumer : CSPs can better use data and the ecosystem to create more services and products.

Business transformation : CSPs are looking into evolving their businesses, and several telecoms have started to outsource parts of their companies to attract outside investors.

Technology reinvention: This is all about more devices, services, interactivity, connectivity, and the increase of better, faster networks.

5G: From An Evolution to A Revolution

Densification of the networks.

Success to date.

New partnerships.

New operating models.

Monetizing 5G.

They are managing increasingly complex environments.

Sustainability Need to Move Up the CSP Agenda

Green networks and energy management

Green operations with deep tech know-how in AI & ESG platform

Green investment & circular operations

Green culture and transformative ways of working

Green scorecard

CSPs must build and transform capabilities across consumer experience, networks, and technology stacks and focus on operating models capable of supporting new edge services, NaaS, private network deployments, and cloud-native public networks. It is time for CSPs to look even further into the future!

