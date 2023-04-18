Samsung News app rivals Apple News with curated content

Samsung has recently announced the forthcoming launch of their latest mobile application named "Samsung News". This app is set to take over from the existing "Samsung Free" application, and it will provide its users with personalized news feeds from a multitude of sources. In addition, the app will feature morning and evening briefings that will bring the most significant stories of the day to the forefront.

The previous "Samsung Free" app, which offered access to news articles, live TV, podcasts, and games, will be rebranded as "Samsung News". In contrast to "Samsung Free", the updated app will be solely dedicated to news and podcasts, similar to Apple News.

Samsung News provides access to news content from a broad range of news outlets, such as Axios, CNN, Fortune, Huffington Post, Newsweek, Reuters, Sports Illustrated, USA Today, and others. Samsung has stated that they will continue to add more news outlets to the app over time.

The "Samsung News" app grants access to its news content through categorized feeds or a "Following" tab that users can customize based on their preferred news topics. Besides, the application also provides daily briefings that are delivered twice a day - in the morning and evening. These briefings are put together by a team of news editors who ensure that they only include the most important headlines of the day. Moreover, the app has a feature that allows users to listen to podcasts.

Upon opening the app, users will notice that the interface of Samsung News resembles that of Apple News. The homepage of the app showcases the most important news stories, while the bottom of the page allows users to navigate between "News," "Podcasts," and "Following."

How to get Samsung News?

Samsung News is currently being introduced to Samsung Galaxy users in the United States as an update to the Samsung Free application. The rollout of this update has already started. For existing users of the Samsung Free app, the app icon will automatically switch to Samsung News following the update. However, if you don't already have the Free app, you can easily download the new News app directly from the Samsung Galaxy Store.

“Samsung News was designed to deliver breaking and premium news to the fingertips of Galaxy users in an easy to access format. Our goal is to empower consumers by letting them curate their ideal news consumption experience with a single swipe,” stated Avner Ronen, the VP of Product Development at Samsung Electronics, in a press release.

Despite Samsung Galaxy users having had access to news through the Free app in the past, it was not particularly well-known as it was not prominently featured. Additionally, users of Samsung Galaxy devices have also been able to access news through Google News. However, today's launch brings Samsung more in line with what Apple provides its users via Apple News.

