Adobe Firefly brings AI-powered creativity to video editing

Just a month ago, Adobe made an announcement regarding Firefly, their new offering in the field of generative artificial intelligence.

“Generative AI is the next evolution of AI-driven creativity and productivity, transforming the conversation between creator and computer into something more natural, intuitive and powerful. With Firefly, Adobe will bring generative AI-powered ‘creative ingredients’ directly into customers’ workflows, increasing productivity and creative expression for all creators from high-end creative professionals to the long tail of the creator economy,” stated David Wadhwani, president of digital media business of Adobe.

Although Firefly was initially designed to generate commercially safe images, Adobe has now expanded the scope of its technology beyond still images.

In an announcement made by the company today, it was revealed that Firefly will soon be available on Adobe's Creative Cloud video and audio applications. It should be noted, however, that at this time, Firefly cannot be used to create custom videos. Instead, the focus is on simplifying the video editing process by allowing users to color grade, add music and sound effects, and create title cards with animated fonts, graphics, and logos using just a few words. Additionally, Firefly boasts the ability to automatically convert scripts into storyboards and pre-visualizations, while also recommending b-roll footage to enhance the final product.

Arguably one of the most impressive new features is the ability to easily color grade a video by simply providing a few descriptive words, such as "golden hour" or "brighten face". Color grading is widely recognized as an art form that requires considerable skill, making it a challenge for many individuals. However, with the new Firefly technology, users will be able to specify the desired mood and tone of a scene, and Adobe's video tools will automatically adjust accordingly. This represents a significant step towards democratizing skills and making creative tools more accessible to everyone, which is a core objective of Adobe with Firefly.

In addition to color grading, Firefly offers several other AI-based features. For instance, users will be able to generate custom sounds and music, while also utilizing the tool to create subtitles, logos, and title cards. These tasks often require a certain level of expertise in programs such as After Effects and Premiere, but Firefly streamlines the process by allowing users to describe what they want and have the tool do the rest.

With the introduction of Firefly, Adobe is making significant strides towards democratizing specialized skills in the realm of video editing. The tool's AI-powered features, such as color grading and storyboard creation, offer users an intuitive and streamlined approach to the creative process.

