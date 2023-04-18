Elon Musk's latest project: TruthGPT, an AI that seeks maximum truth

In an interview with Tucker Carlson of Fox News, Elon Musk gave details about his ChatGPT rival "TruthGPT," which targets to challenge Microsoft and Google.

Elon Musk has been openly criticizing big AI companies like OpenAI, and in an interview with Tucker Carlson, he announced that he is working on a new AI called TruthGPT, the "maximum truth-seeking AI."

What we need is TruthGPT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2023

“I’m going to start something which I call TruthGPT or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe, and I think this might be the best path to safety in the sense that an AI that cares about understanding the universe is unlikely to annihilate humans because we are an interesting part of the universe,” Musk said.

Musk said TruthGPT aims to correct OpenAI's path and plans. He was one of the initial funders of OpenAI but then parted ways with the corporation over differences of opinion. He is actively stating his opinion on large scaler AI models that they are dangerous. He even signed an open letter alongside other AI researchers to warn companies about the dangers of their giant AI experiments.

Musk wants to continue the initial roadmap

OpenAI started as a non-profit company, but now it is offering features that it can profit from. It looks like Elon Musk wants to complete the path that OpenAI projected at first as a non-profit company and help humanity avoid the possible destruction caused by artificial intelligence.

The interview rolled out on Monday at 8 p.m. ET, and it looks like there are many interesting points that Musk and Carlson talked about. The Emmy-award-winning journalist shared a couple of video clips on his Twitter account, and thousands of people interacted with the tweets.

Carlson's tweets started discussions before the interview went live, and thousands got behind their screens to see what Musk said about artificial intelligence and more.

In the interview, Musk also said he was shocked to see how much the government agencies effectively had full access to everything that was going on on Twitter. Apparently, the United States government had access to everything on Twitter, including private DMs. He also recently started a new company named X.AI.

