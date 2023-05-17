Here is the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra release date

After waiting for a long time, Motorola has finally revealed its new flip phone's, Razr 40 Ultra, release date. The company will launch the new phone worldwide on June 1.

Motorola has shared a video on Twitter that gives information about the release date of its upcoming flip phone, Razr 40 Ultra. There are two different phone cases in the video, which strengthened the recent rumors of a high-end and a low-end model for a wider range of customers and users.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, including 12GB of RAM. The upcoming flip phone will boast a 6.9-inches display that will come with a 165Hz refresh rate. On the rear, there will be a 3.5-inch cover OLED screen. It will have a 32-megapixel front camera and a dual-camera system with 12-megapixel (Sony IMX563, primary) and 13-megapixel sensors. Plus, it will hit the shelves with a 3,800mAh battery that also supports 33W fast charging.

The Motorola Razr 40's specifications are unknown at this time. According to recent rumors, it will have a foldable screen with a punch-hole in the center. The device's rear panel will feature a dual-camera system with an LED flash and a tiny display that will be enough for displaying the time, date, and certain notifications. It will be available in three colors: green, purple, and off-white.

Motorola takes action before Samsung

Samsung is also expected to reveal its new flip phones Galaxy Fold 5 and Flip 5, in the summer. The Samsung Unpacked event will be held on July 26. Samsung is preparing to unveil its new Galaxy Fold 5 and Flip 5 smartphones at the event.

Samsung moved the event's date around two weeks forward to announce its new smartphones and technologies sooner than expected. The July 26 release date is approximately two weeks earlier than last year's August 10 launch date. However, they still can't beat Motorola's event, which will happen on June 1. The Samsung Unpacked is expected to take place on July 26, 25 days after Motorola.

