Meet Samsung Galaxy F54: The flagship killer that won't break the bank

Emre Çitak
May 8, 2023
Samsung is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone, the Galaxy F54, in select markets, with new information revealing that it may hit stores as soon as this month. This release comes hot on the heels of the Galaxy A54, which was launched earlier this year. The Galaxy F54 5G is a slightly modified version of the Galaxy A54 5G with a larger battery, a different camera setup, and a less premium design.

According to Debayan Roy, a well-known tipster, the Samsung Galaxy F54 will hit the market in the next 2-3 weeks. This means that the official announcement of the smartphone may come before the end of May 2023.

The Galaxy F54 has already been spotted on Geekbench and comes equipped with the Exynos 1380 processor, which is also used in the Galaxy A54. It runs Android 13 out of the box and is expected to receive software updates for at least three to four years.

Galaxy F54 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F54 features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is fitted with a 108MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera that can record 4K videos. The smartphone runs on a 6,000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. It also features a hybrid dual-SIM card slot, 5G, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port.

Galaxy F54 features and design

The report claims that the Galaxy F54 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader and Samsung Knox for enhanced security. Since it is expected to be sold at a lower price point, Samsung may skip adding the IP67 rating to this phone.

According to the tipster, the Galaxy F54 will be priced at around $330.

