Samsung M54 revealed: A54 with longer battery life

Samsung has unveiled its new Galaxy M54 smartphone, a little tweaked version of the current A54 models. The main difference comes from the new 108MP camera and an improved battery capacity.

Last week, Samsung announced its new mid-range model A54. It was leaked a couple times before the initial launch alongside Galaxy A34. Considering its mid-range customer focus, the A54 model attracted many people with its 120Hz SuperAMOLED screen. A week after its launch, Samsung launched the new M54 model in the Middle East without making any announcements.

Samsung Galaxy M54 Specs: Differences and similarities

Samsung Galaxy M54 comes with a 6.7-inch display (-85% screen-to-body ratio), and the display is one of the biggest differences. The new model features a slightly bigger screen compared to A54, which had a 6.4-inch display. Secondly, the camera setups are also different. Samsung decided to increase the resolution of the main camera from 50MP to 108MP while decreasing the other two. The ultra-wide sensor is now 8MP, 4MP lower than before, and finally, the macro cam has also been decreased from 5Mp to 2Mp. The main camera update will probably help us see the details better in the right setting. Lastly, the M54 has a 6,000mAh battery with 25W wired support.

M54 comes with a Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and an all-plastic chassis. It runs on Android 13 and ONE UI 5.1 and has an Exynos 1380 octa-core CPU with an integrated Mali-G68 MP5 GPU. In other words, it is a version of A54 with several tweaks.

For now, Samsung made it available only for the Middle East, and it has two colors, dark blue and silver, while A54 has different color options like lime, graphite, violet, and white.

The new phone is up on the official website, but we still don't have any information about pricing. Considering it is slightly better than A54, which starts at €490, the M54 might be near or a little higher in price. It is expected that Samsung will make it available in other markets soon.

