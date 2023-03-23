Samsung M54 revealed: A54 with longer battery life

Samsung has recently introduced the Galaxy M54, a tweaked version of A54, in the Middle Eastern market subsequent to its release last week.
Onur Demirkol
Mar 23, 2023
Mobile Computing
|
0

Samsung has unveiled its new Galaxy M54 smartphone, a little tweaked version of the current A54 models. The main difference comes from the new 108MP camera and an improved battery capacity.

Last week, Samsung announced its new mid-range model A54. It was leaked a couple times before the initial launch alongside Galaxy A34. Considering its mid-range customer focus, the A54 model attracted many people with its 120Hz SuperAMOLED screen. A week after its launch, Samsung launched the new M54 model in the Middle East without making any announcements.

Samsung has recently introduced the Galaxy M54, a tweaked version of A54, in the Middle Eastern market subsequent to its release last week.
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M54 Specs: Differences and similarities

Samsung Galaxy M54 comes with a 6.7-inch display (-85% screen-to-body ratio), and the display is one of the biggest differences. The new model features a slightly bigger screen compared to A54, which had a 6.4-inch display. Secondly, the camera setups are also different. Samsung decided to increase the resolution of the main camera from 50MP to 108MP while decreasing the other two. The ultra-wide sensor is now 8MP, 4MP lower than before, and finally, the macro cam has also been decreased from 5Mp to 2Mp. The main camera update will probably help us see the details better in the right setting. Lastly, the M54 has a 6,000mAh battery with 25W wired support.

M54 comes with a Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and an all-plastic chassis. It runs on Android 13 and ONE UI 5.1 and has an Exynos 1380 octa-core CPU with an integrated Mali-G68 MP5 GPU. In other words, it is a version of A54 with several tweaks. 

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, Samsung made it available only for the Middle East, and it has two colors, dark blue and silver, while A54 has different color options like lime, graphite, violet, and white.

The new phone is up on the official website, but we still don't have any information about pricing. Considering it is slightly better than A54, which starts at €490, the M54 might be near or a little higher in price. It is expected that Samsung will make it available in other markets soon. 

Advertisement

Related content

Meta turned its attention to WhatsApp and started rolling out new features. Now, the company wants to challenge Zoom with its latest feature!

WhatsApp throws down the gauntlet to Zoom
Some of the note-taking apps stand out more than the others, and in our top 5 note-taking apps for iPad list, you will see why!

Top 5 note-taking apps for iPad (2023)
GitHub Copilot X: The Future of AI-Powered Software Development

GitHub Copilot X: The Future of AI-Powered Software Development
How To Secure Your Twitter Account Without Sms-Based Two-Factor Authentication

How To Secure Your Twitter Account Without Sms-Based Two-Factor Authentication

Mozilla's New Startup: Building an Open-Source AI Ecosystem with Trustworthiness and Transparency
If you want to know hat is Google Keep and how to use it, check our article to see every feature it has and how they are useful for us!

What is Google Keep and how to use it

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved