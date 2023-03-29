Home security just got smarter with ADT and Google

ADT and Google have finally integrated their offerings for customers looking for a DIY smart security setup. The two companies initially announced their partnership in 2018 after Google invested $450 million in ADT, but it wasn't until last month that ADT launched its Self Setup system, which now integrates with Google Nest devices.

ADVERTISEMENT

This integration allows customers to control ADT's sensors and Google's cameras directly from the Google Home app or on a Google Nest Hub, as well as through ADT's app. The system can also be professionally monitored with ADT SMART Monitoring for $24.99 a month, which includes the option to enable video verification to help with faster responses from emergency services.

Starting at $219.98 for a basic setup, which includes a Nest Video Doorbell, ADT's Self Setup is a lot less expensive than Google's overpriced $400 Nest Secure system, which was discontinued just after the ADT partnership was announced. ADT's Self Setup is competitive with offerings from Ring and SimpliSafe, whose hardware packages start at $200 without a video doorbell. Professional monitoring costs $20 and $28 a month, respectively, with SimpliSafe including video verification and Ring not.

ADT's Self Setup includes door and window sensors, motion sensors, flood and temperature sensors, and a keychain remote for disarming the system. It also requires an ADT smart hub, which includes a keypad and acts as the brains for the sensors. Customers can purchase the system packaged with Nest products, including the Nest Doorbell (battery, not wired), Nest Cam indoor and outdoor, and both of Nest's thermostats, through ADT's website.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a video from ADT, customers can use the ADT sensors to trigger smart home automations in Google Home, such as turning lights on or off when the motion sensor detects motion.

It is also possible to arm and disarm the system from a Nest Hub. However, it is not clear if customers can integrate any existing Nest gear they have into ADT's system. ADT has been contacted for more information.

While this is the first time the two companies have offered a complete software security integration for a DIY product, ADT has offered Google's smart home devices as part of its professionally-installed packages since shortly after the investment.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADT's Self Setup hardware is similar to what it sold with its ill-fated first DIY home security system, Blue by ADT, which launched a week before the Google investment was announced. Originally LifeShield before ADT purchased it and revamped it, Blue included a suite of cameras, including a video doorbell. ADT has since discontinued sales of Blue but still supports the service.

It remains to be seen how the hardware of ADT's Self Setup system will perform, given its similarities to Blue. However, the integration with Google Nest devices makes it a compelling package, especially for those looking for a DIY smart security setup that is affordable and professionally monitored. Customers can choose to pay for ADT SMART Monitoring on a month-to-month basis, making it a flexible option.

The integration with Google Nest devices also expands the range of smart home automations that can be triggered by ADT's sensors, giving customers more control over their homes. With the ability to arm and disarm the system using a Nest Hub, customers can easily control their security without having to rely on a separate app or keypad. The video verification option also provides peace of mind and ensures that emergency services can respond quickly in the event of an incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement