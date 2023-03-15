Samsung responds to backlash over "fake" moon photos

Recently, a Reddit user accused Samsung of misleading customers in its advertisements regarding the moon photography feature. Today, Samsung responded to the "fake moon" controversy with a blog post.

Controversies surrounding Samsung's moon photos have recently become a hot topic on the internet. A Reddit user started a thread and showed why they think Samsung is misleading its customers, and the post received over 13k upvotes in five days. Now, Samsung has explained how the camera feature works with a blog post, but some question marks are still in the air.

Looking at the post, Samsung didn't really answer the accusations but explained how it works. On a side note, The Verge realized it is probably a translated version of another article published last year in Korean. The post says the "Scene Optimizer" feature gathers multiple techniques to take mesmerizing moon photos. It uses advanced AI to recognize objects and deliver the best results to users. It has been in use since the introduction of the Galaxy S21 series, and it has the ability to recognize the moon and "enhance" the frame.

"In order to take a clear photo of the moon, Galaxy cameras harness Super Resolution to synthesize more than ten images taken at 25x zoom or higher. The image taken at 25x zoom or above needs to eliminate noise and enhance clarity and other details. Super Resolution technology helps produce images through multi-frame composition. When Scene Optimizer is turned on, and the moon has been recognized as an object, the camera will deliver users a bright and clear image through the detail enhancement engine of Scene Optimizer on top of the Super Resolution technology," says Samsung.

As seen below, Samsung also provided a process flow chart showing how the system works. The company uses an "AI detail enhancement engine" but doesn't give too much detail to it.

In short, Samsung says it uses an AI detail enhancement engine to detail moon photos. The AI recognizes the moon and "enhances" the frame accordingly. This means that the Redditor actually fooled Samsung's AI by showing a blurry moon photo. However, people who say Samsung falsely advertises the feature might not be satisfied with the answer. It is unclear how long this debate will go on.

