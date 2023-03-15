South Korea's tech ambitions fueled by Samsung's $230B investment

One of the largest chip makers in the world, Samsung Electronics, has announced its $230 billion investment in domestic causes.
Onur Demirkol
Mar 15, 2023
Updated • Mar 15, 2023
Companies
|
0

Samsung plans to build five new chip plants in South Korea, committing $230B (300 trillion won) over the next 20 years.

In the past few years, chip manufacturing has become a serious issue due to supply chain disruption and other reasons. South Korea wants to prevent any future issues similar to recent years, and even though the crisis between the United States and China gets worse, two of the top-five biggest tech exporters in the world, it will still be able to match the demand and benefit from the situation financially.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of South Korea announced that the country is looking to become a superpower in the high-tech industry. It projects to invest $422B by 2026 to promote semiconductors, electric vehicle batteries, autonomous vehicles, robots, and displays. This move came a month later than the United States announcement of the Chips Act, offering billions for chipmakers that invest in the country.

One of the largest chip makers in the world, Samsung Electronics, has announced its $230 billion investment in domestic causes.
Samsung Electronics' chip production plant at Pyeongtaek, South Korea. Credit: Reuters

 

ADVERTISEMENT

In January, the South Korean government raised the tax deduction rate for large companies for plant investments in chips and other strategic technologies from 8 percent to 15 percent. Apart from that, the government is looking for other ways to get more investments in the field. These new chip plants will also create job opportunities for people and probably lead the way to other investments and developments.

Tech Crunch reached out to a spokesperson of Samsung, and they said: "It is expected that we would invest about 300 trillion KRW ($230 billion) in the chip-making cluster through 2042." The governmental announcement says that five plants would be built in the next 20 years, but Samsung avoided to make any comments regarding the matter.

South Korea has two of the biggest memory chip makers in the world, Samsung and SK Hynix. With the upcoming projects, the country aims to expand its vision and play important roles in the non-memory chip market by improving its supply chain stability. Currently, the country aims to build a strong ecosystem and increase the domestic production rate to reduce dependence on specific countries.

Advertisement

Related content

This year, Amazon wants to compete with Elon Musk's Starlink with its newly revealed Project Kuiper terminals.

Amazon's satellite internet service to rival Musk's Starlink
Google keeps pursuing its research on artificial intelligence as it recently announced new AI tools for Workspace apps.

Get a head start on emails and documents with Google AI
Google has given multiple exciting news at The Check Up event, but one carries huge importance for the future of healthcare.

Google takes on healthcare with new open-source initiative
Apple now lets users buy an iPhone via video call

Apple now lets users buy an iPhone via video call
How To Scan Documents on Your iPhone or iPad

How To Scan Documents on Your iPhone or iPad?

Microsoft Teams Will Let You Transform Into a 3D Avatar in May

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved