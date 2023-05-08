Lakers vs Warriors Game 4: Live stream, how to watch NBA Playoffs 2023?

Basketball fans may be interested in knowing how to watch the NBA Playoffs 2023 Game 4 between the Lakers and Warriors. This game is crucial for both teams since the series is currently led by the LA Lakers at 2-1 after three exciting games.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Game 3, Los Angeles easily won 127-97 against Golden State to take a 2-1 lead in the series. This victory puts them in a strong position for their next home game on Monday night.

Protect your computer with NordVPN.

Detect malware during downloads and block trackers and intrusive ads. Stay safe online with the leading VPN service.

Try NordVPN today.

Anthony Davis scored the most points with 25, while LeBron James finished with 21 points. However, D'Angelo Russell played a significant role in the Lakers' offense, especially in the first half, scoring 21 points on 8 of 13 shooting.

Despite having a seven-point lead at the start of the second quarter, the Warriors couldn't maintain their momentum from the previous game. The Lakers' 30-8 run to end the first half proved too much for them, and they struggled in the second half. To avoid falling behind 3-1, the Warriors need to win Game 4.

The updated bracket after the Lakers vs. Warriors game 3 is as follows:

BRACKET UPDATE. PHI/BOS now 2-2.

PHX/DEN tied at 2-2. For more, visit the Playoff Hub ??

? https://t.co/MndHjxCujI pic.twitter.com/5htYliqp0x — NBA (@NBA) May 8, 2023

How to watch Lakers vs. Warriors Game 4: NBA Playoffs 2023?

The Lakers and Warriors Game 4 will be broadcast live on TNT, which you can watch on your television by finding it on your channel list. TNT will provide pre and post-game coverage and feature commentary from some of the most renowned players.

Fortunately, you don't need cable TV to watch the live stream of Lakers vs. Warriors Game 4. You can use streaming services such as Fubo or SlingTV, or try NBA League Pass. If these services aren't available in your area, VPN services like NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Surfshark can help you watch the games from anywhere in the world. Currently, NordVPN is offering a 63% discount that you might not want to miss out on!

When is Lakers vs. Warriors Game 4?

Here are the corresponding dates and times for Game 4 of the Lakers vs. Warriors in different time zones:

EDT (New York): May 9, 2023, at 10:00 PM

PDT (Los Angeles): May 9, 2023, at 7:00 PM

GMT +1 (London): May 10, 2023, at 3:00 AM

Note that the original date and time provided, May 8 at 10:00 PM, is in the American Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) zone.

Disclaimer: Some of the links added in the article are part of affiliate campaigns and may represent benefits for Ghacks.

Advertisement