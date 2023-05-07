Suns vs. Nuggets Game 4: Live stream, how to watch NBA Playoffs 2023?

The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets will battle for the fourth time today, and the match is very important for both sides of the competition. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are very important players of the NBA, but on the other side, you have Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, looking like one of the best duos in the league right now, and their matchup will be exciting as always. Here is everything you need to know about the Suns vs. Nuggets Game 4 live stream, and also how to watch NBA Playoffs 2023!

Between how well Chris Paul has performed this season and how crucial he is to the Phoenix Suns, there is a clear disparity. In plainer terms, Paul is indispensable despite his significant regression this year, not just due to the top-heavy roster of the Suns but also as a result of Paul's leadership and setting of the table on both sides of the court. His presence will make a difference today!

FOR REAL, CP3 ?? 12 PTS IN THE FOURTH ? 16-5 SUNS RUN ON TNT pic.twitter.com/SyEBGFjoQK — NBA (@NBA) April 22, 2023

How to watch Suns vs. Nuggets Game 4: NBA Playoffs 2023

The Suns vs. Nuggets Game 4 will be aired live on TNT. If you want to watch the game on your TV, find TNT on the channel list and watch the game on a bigger screen. TNT will air the game with pre and post-game shows. Some of the most legendary players will be on the commentary.

Luckily, you don't have to have cable TV as there will be a Suns vs. Nuggets Game 4 live stream. You can use services like Fubo or SlingTV to watch the game live. NBA League Pass is also another option that you can give a shot at. If these services are not available in your country, check out VPN services like NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Surfshark to watch the games from anywhere in the world. Right now, NordVPN offers a 63% discount that you may not want to miss out on!

When is Suns vs. Nuggets Game 4?

The fourth game of the Suns vs. Nuggets series is on May 7, and here is the detailed timetable for different parts of the world:

Suns vs. Nuggets comparison

These teams played each other before, and the Nuggets had nothing but dominance in the first two games of the series. Just like the previous games in the regular season and playoffs, the "Joker" carried the Nuggets on his back, but with very precious help from some of the important players on the roster. Jokic started the series with 24 points and 19 rebounds in the Nuggets' 124-107 win in the first game. Jamal Murray missed a double-double with only one assist on top of his 34-point performance. "Gordon Airlines" had 23 points in the initial matchup and showed us a performance from his old days.

Joikc once again stepped up for the second game with 39 points. On the Suns, Devin Booker had 25 while KD tried t help him with 24 points. Despite having one of the strongest rosters in the league, the Phoneix Suns sometimes look like they don't know who to give the ball to. Both D-book and Kevin Durant are very important players, but then you have CP3 and Deandre Ayton too. Let's see if they will overcome this issue and make the score distribution more even, just like their previous games.

Suns vs. Nuggets schedule

Game 4: May 7, at Suns, 8 p.m. New York time, 5:00 p.m. Los Angeles time, 6:00 p.m. Mexico City time, 1:00 a.m. London time (May 8), 9:00 a.m. Tokyo time (May 8)

