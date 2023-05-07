Sixers vs. Celtics Game 4: Live stream, how to watch NBA Playoffs 2023?

If you are a fan of basketball, you might be wondering how to watch Sixers vs. Celtics Game 4 NBA Playoffs 2023. This is a crucial game for both teams, as the series is tied at 1-1 after two thrilling games in Boston.

Game 1 was a close contest that went down to the wire. The Celtics led by as many as 14 points in the third quarter, but the Sixers rallied behind Joel Embiid's dominant performance. Embiid scored 52 points on 20-of-25 shooting, along with 13 rebounds and six assists. He also made 12-of-13 free throws, including two clutch ones with 5.8 seconds left to give the Sixers a one-point lead. However, the Celtics had one last chance to win the game, and they did it thanks to Jayson Tatum's heroics. Tatum hit a contested 3-pointer over Embiid's outstretched arm as time expired, giving the Celtics a stunning 126-125 victory. Tatum finished with 40 points on 12-of-18 shooting, including eight 3-pointers.

Game 2 was a different story, as the Sixers bounced back with a convincing win on the road. The Sixers led by double digits for most of the game, thanks to their balanced scoring and defense. James Harden had a triple-double with 20 points, 10 assists and five rebounds, while Tyrese Maxey added five points and four assists off the bench. The Sixers also held the Celtics to 41.8% shooting from the field and forced them into eight turnovers. The Celtics were led by Derrick White's career-high 26 points on 9-of-18 shooting, but they could not overcome their poor shooting from beyond the arc (15-of-45) and from the free throw line (10-of-16). The Sixers won comfortably by a score of 103-101, evening the series at one apiece.

How to watch Sixers vs. Celtics Game 4 NBA Playoffs 2023 live stream?

The game will be broadcasted on TNT on Friday, May 5, at 8 p.m. ET. You can also stream the game live on the TNT app or website, if you have a cable or satellite subscription that includes TNT. Alternatively, you can use a streaming service that offers TNT, such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or AT&T TV Now. Some of these services offer free trials, so you can check them out before committing.

But you know that we cannot access these live broadcasts from every country. That's why VPN services are here for us!

You have the option of using a VPN to watch the Sixers vs. Celtics Game 4 from any location, regardless of where you are. Currently, NordVPN is offering a 63% discount on their yearly subscription, which will enable you to watch all the games online for a reasonable price for the entire year. In addition to NordVPN, ExpressVPN and Surfshark are also reliable VPN providers with a proven track record of delivering excellent performance. It may be worth considering these VPN services to enjoy the game from anywhere in the world.

When is Sixers vs. Celtics Game 4?

The game is set to be played on:

EDT (New York) on May 7th, Sunday at 3:30 PM

PDT (Los Angeles) on May 7th, Sunday at 12:30 PM

GMT +1 (London) on May 8th, Monday at 12:30 AM

