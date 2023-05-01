Sixers vs. Celtics Game 1: Live streams, dates and more

Emre Çitak
May 1, 2023
Updated • Apr 28, 2023
If you are a basketball fan, you might be wondering how to watch Sixers vs. Celtics Game 1 free live stream. This is the NBA season opener for both teams, and it promises to be an exciting matchup between two rivals in the Eastern Conference. Here are some tips on how to watch the game online without paying a dime.

How to watch Sixers vs. Celtics Game 1 live streams for free?

One option is to sign up for a trial of DirecTV, which offers TNT as one of its channels. TNT is broadcasting the game nationally, so you can watch it on your TV, computer, or mobile device. You can sign up for a free trial of DirecTV here and cancel anytime before the trial period ends.

Another option is to use Sling, which also has TNT in its lineup. Sling is a streaming service that lets you customize your channel package and pay only for what you want. You can get Sling Orange for $35 a month, which includes TNT and other sports channels like ESPN and NFL Network. You can also get a free trial of Sling here and watch the game for free.

Sixers vs. Celtics Game 1 live stream
You may access Sixers vs. Celtics Game 1 live stream from TNT - Image courtesy of NBA

A third option is to use fuboTV, which is another streaming service that offers a variety of channels, including TNT. fuboTV is especially good for sports fans, as it has over 100 sports channels, including NBA TV, NBC Sports, and Fox Sports. You can get fuboTV for $64.99 a month, or you can try it for free for 7 days here.

But you may not have access to the live stream channels we mentioned from every country. That's why VPNs are here for you! Consider NordVPN, ExpressVPN, or Surfshark to watch the NBA playoffs 2023 without any issues.

When is Sixers vs. Celtics Game 1?

No matter which option you choose, you will be able to enjoy Sixers vs. Celtics Game 1 free live stream on May 1, 2023. Don't miss this chance to see two of the best teams in the NBA clash on the court.

Disclaimer: Some of the links added in the article are part of affiliate campaigns and may represent benefits for Ghacks.

