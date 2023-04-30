Heat vs. Knicks Game 1: Free live stream, TV, how to watch NBA Playoffs 2023?

The NBA Playoffs 2023 are finally here and the first round features an exciting matchup between the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks. The Heat finished fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record, while the Knicks clinched the fifth seed with a 46-36 record. Both teams have a lot of talent and experience, but also some question marks and injuries.

The first game of the series will be on Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m. ET at American Airlines Arena in Miami. You can watch the game for free on ABC or stream it online on ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You can also follow the live updates and stats on NBA.com or the NBA app.

Where to watch Heat vs. Knicks Game 1?

The series will be a clash of styles, as the Heat are known for their pace and space offense, while the Knicks are known for their physical and defensive-minded approach. The Heat have more playoff experience and depth, but the Knicks have more hunger and momentum. The series will also feature some intriguing individual matchups, such as Butler vs Barrett, Adebayo vs Randle, and Goran Dragic vs Derrick Rose.

Key points

The Heat are led by Jimmy Butler, who averaged 23.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game this season. He is one of the best two-way players in the league and can take over games with his scoring, defense, and leadership.

He is supported by Bam Adebayo, who had a breakout year with 18.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. Adebayo is a versatile big man who can guard multiple positions, run the floor and facilitate the offense.

The Knicks have been one of the surprise teams of the season, thanks to their defense, grit, and coaching. They are led by Julius Randle, who had a career year with 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 6 assists per game.

He is a strong and skilled power forward who can score inside and outside, rebound and pass. He is supported by RJ Barrett, who improved his shooting and averaged 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3 assists per game.

