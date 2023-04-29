IKEA bluetooth speaker is here, yes you heard us right!

Attention all music lovers! IKEA has launched an ultra-affordable and fully waterproof Bluetooth speaker that's sure to make your shower singing sessions much more enjoyable. The Vappeby, available in three different colors, is so reasonably priced that it's likely to sell out quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although cheap and cheerful furniture doesn't usually mesh well with quality audio products, IKEA has had remarkable success in the audio sector with their Symfonisk Table Lamp Speaker, which is Sonos-certified, and other unique products like the Picture Frame with Wi-Fi Speaker. They've now added to their entry-level Vappeby lineup with a tiny Bluetooth speaker that was specifically designed for the shower.

IKEA Bluetooth speaker has some pretty impressive features

Don't be fooled by its tiny size and low price; the IKEA Vappeby is silicone-coated to achieve an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, which means it can be submerged in water up to one meter deep and survive for 30 minutes.

It measures just three inches square and two inches deep, making it compact and easy to carry around. The battery life is also impressive, with a claimed 80 hours of playback time at 50% volume, which is longer than some of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market.

You can even stereo-pair two of these little speakers to level up your in-shower playlist. It comes in black, red, or yellow finishes, with the yellow version being the most unique and soapy looking.

Despite its small size, the IKEA Vappeby packs a punch when it comes to battery life and water resistance, making it virtually unbreakable.

If you're considering purchasing one of IKEA's new Vappeby Bluetooth speakers, don't hesitate too long as they're likely to sell out fast.

This speaker doesn't come with a USB-C charger, but it's a small price to pay for such a fantastic bargain. So, turn up the volume and let the music take you away, and get it via the link here for only $14.99!

Advertisement