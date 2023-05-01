Heat vs. Knicks Game 2: Live streams, how to watch NBA Playoffs 2023

The Miami Heat and New York Knicks are set to face each other for the second time. It is the second round of action in NBA Playoffs 2023, and if you don't want to miss a single moment, we got you covered. Here are Heat vs. Knicks Game 2 live streams and detailed information about how to watch NBA Playoffs 2023!

ADVERTISEMENT

Jimmy Butler's performances against the Bucks showed this team's ceiling. On the other side, Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson were two of the stand-out players, thanks to their performances against the Cavaliers. Now, both sides will collide for the second time in this series to get an advantage in the series.

How to watch Heat vs. Knicks Game 2? Live streams and TV

Just like any other NBA Playoff 2023 series, you can watch Heat vs. Knicks Game 2 on live streams. Many different live streams like fuboTV, Sling TV, or ESPN+ broadcasts the NBA games live, and if you want to watch them even when you are on foot, they are the best options. You can also connect your device to your TV to live the action live on a bigger screen.

The broadcasts will be in English, with some of the greatest NBA legends behind the mics. However, these services might not be available in your country due to geo-restrictions. That is when VPNs sub into the game. You can watch any of the live streams from everywhere in the world without facing issues regarding restrictions.

NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Surfshark are three of the best in the business, with stable performances. Besides, you catch a membership offer for year-long subscriptions, going up to 63%.

Heat vs. Knicks NBA Playoffs 2023 Round 2 schedule

The second game of Heat vs. Knicks will take us to Madison Square Garden, New York. We might see a 7-game series as both teams are very close to each other. Here are the full dates for Heat vs. Knicks series:

Game 2: Tuesday, May 2, Heat at Knicks, Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, May 2, Heat at Knicks, Madison Square Garden Game 3: Saturday, May 6, Knicks at Heat, Kaseya Center

Saturday, May 6, Knicks at Heat, Kaseya Center Game 4: Monday, May 8, Knicks at Heat, Kaseya Center

Monday, May 8, Knicks at Heat, Kaseya Center Game 5: Wednesday, May 10, Heat at Knicks, Madison Square Garden

Wednesday, May 10, Heat at Knicks, Madison Square Garden Game 6: Friday, May 12, Knicks at Heat, Kaseya Center,

Friday, May 12, Knicks at Heat, Kaseya Center, Game 7: Monday, May 15, Heat at Knicks, Madison Square Garden

Advertisement