Sixers vs. Celtics Game 2: Live stream, how to watch NBA Playoffs 2023

Onur Demirkol
May 3, 2023
It is now time for the second match of the series between Philly and Boston. If you missed the first battle between James Harden and Jayson Tatum, you surely wouldn't want to miss it for the second time, as these players played their hearts out while putting on a show. Here is how to watch the Sixers vs. Celtics Game 2 live stream and how to watch NBA Playoffs 2023!

Harden and his teammates picked up the first win of the series without Joel Embiil, one of the most important players on the roster. Recent reports say that Embiid, the 2022-23 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, might miss the second game, which puts more weight on Harden's shoulders and an opportunity for Tatum and his friends to tie the series.

How to watch Sixers vs. Celtics Game 2 NBA Playoffs 2023?

If you want to watch the Sixers vs. Celtics Game 2 on your TV, turn on TNT to watch the action with Kevin Harlan and Reggie Miller's commentary. However, the upcoming games might be aired on different channels.

You can also watch the game on online live streams. ESPN and TNT offer Sixers vs. Celtics Game 2 live streams, and they are on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling. You can also tune in to TNT on fubo.

These two services are not reachable worldwide and have geo-restrictions. With the help of a VPN service, you can watch the Sixers vs. Celtics series from anywhere in the world NordVPN offers a 63% discount on yearly subscriptions, and you can watch every game online for a year at a very reasonable price. ExpressVPN and Surfshark are two of the other popular VPN services that offer great performance. Check these VPN providers out to watch the game from anywhere in the world!

Sixers vs. Celtics stats

The Sixers and Celtics played each other once in the series, and today will be the second matchup. The first match of the series was very close, but Sixers took the win with a  score of 119-115. On the individual level, many players had stand-out performances, but the real competition took place between Tatum and Harden.

Tatum finished the game with 39 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and an impressive three-point percentage. He made four of his five shots from downtown to keep his team in the competition. Jaylen Brown helped him with 23 points, and Malcolm Brogdon had 20.

On the other side, James Harden put on an impressive show with 45 points in 39 minutes. He used his chances effectively to keep his team ahead after the third quarter. Without Embiid, Sixers picked up an important win. Tyrese Maxey's 26-point performance also came in handy for the team.

Sixers vs. Celtics schedule

The first game is over, and starting today, it is time for the remaining games of the series to decide which team will be the Eastern Conference finalists. Below you can find all the information regarding Sixers vs. Celtics schedule:

  • Game 2: Wednesday, May 3, 8 p.m. New York time, 5:00 p.m. Los Angeles time, 6:00 p.m. Mexico City time, 1:00 a.m. London time (May 4), 9:00 a.m. Tokyo time (May 4)

  • Game 3: Friday, May 5, 7:30 p.m. New York time, 4:30 p.m. Los Angeles time, 5:30 p.m. Mexico City time, 12:30 a.m. London time (May 6), 8:30 a.m. Tokyo time (May 6)

  • Game 4: Sunday, May 7, 3:30 p.m. New York time, 12:30 p.m. Los Angeles time, 1:30 p.m. Mexico City time, 8:30 p.m. London time, 4:30 a.m. Tokyo time (May 8)

  • Game 5*: Tuesday, May 9, TBD

  • Game 6*: Thursday, May 11, TBD

  • Game 7*: Sunday, May 14, TBD

