Warriors vs. Lakers Game 3: Live stream, how to watch NBA Playoffs 2023

The series is tied at 1-1, and today the teams will come up against each other to break the tie. LeBron James and Steph Curry are two of the greatest players to play basketball, and their early matchup will decide this season's Western Conference Finalist. You don't want to miss this matchup, and this guide will show you all the information you need to know about Warriors vs. Lakers Game 3: Live stream and how to watch NBA Playoffs 2023!

In a thrilling game, the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors started their second-round series 117-112. Sadly, Game 2 wasn't as thrilling as Game 1. After the first quarter, the Lakers were in the lead, but the Warriors fought back to thrash them in the final three frames. After scoring 84 combined points in the second and third quarters, Golden State eventually prevailed 127-100. Now, it is time for Warriors vs. Lakers Game 3. Live stream information is below!

? FINAL SCORE ? Klay Thompson leads the @warriors to a huge Game 2 win to even the series! Steph Curry: 20 PTS, 12 AST

Draymond Green: 11 PTS, 11 REB, 9 AST ? Game 3: Saturday, 8:30 PM ET on ABC pic.twitter.com/2nHvmQ1RaG — NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2023

How to watch Warriors vs. Lakers Game 3 NBA Playoffs 2023?

Normally, TNT and ESPN air most of the NBA Playoffs 2023 games, but this time, the Warriors vs. Lakers Game 3 will be aired on ABC. If you want to watch the game on your TV, in other words, turn on ABC on your TV to watch the game.

Luckily, you can also watch the Warriors vs. Lakers live stream on your portable devices or smart TV. Streaming services like fubo and SlingTV will help you with the matter, and NBA League Pass is also an option for all the games. However, these services are not available in every country in the world.

If you live outside of the US but still want to watch the game in high definition and the official broadcast, you can use VPN services like ExpressVPN and Surfshark to access them from anywhere in the world. On top of these two, NordVPN is also a popular pick among VPN users, and it offers a 63% discount that will help you watch all the games until the end of the season and even a couple of the first matches of the upcoming season!

When is Warriors vs. Lakers Game 3?

The Warriors vs. Lakers Game 3 is on May 6 and will be played at 5:30 p.m. local time. If you are living in other parts of the world or the US, here is a detailed timetable for you:

New York: 8:30 p.m.

8:30 p.m. Los Angeles: 5:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. Mexico City: 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m. London: 1:30 a.m. (May 7)

1:30 a.m. (May 7) Tokyo: 9:30 a.m. (May 7)

Warriors vs. Lakers in numbers

Anthony Davis dominated the court in the first game, scoring 30 points on top of 23 rebounds. AD really had a great night, and no one on the Warriors managed to stop him. LeBron James had the biggest help with 22 points and 11 rebounds, and the Lakers managed to start the series with a win. Curry and Klay tried their best on the other side of the competition, scoring 52 points combined. Kevon Looney granted 23 rebounds to help his team in defense, but AD was far better on offense.

The Splash brothers were unstoppable in the second match, as the Warriors grabbed an easy win, 127-100. Klay had 8 threes and 30 points in total, while Steph let him play his game with 20 points and 12 assists. Despite not getting much help from Jordan Poole, Curry, and Klay carried their teams. AD wasn't on his day as he looked far away from his initial performance. LBJ tried to keep his team within the competition with 23 points and 7 rebounds, and the X factor Rui Hachimura had 21.

Warriors vs. Lakers schedule

The series won't end with Warriors vs. Lakers Game 3 as there will be more to decide the winner. Here is the schedule for the series, but you might need to convert the times, as they are written in local time:

Game 3: Saturday, May 6, Warriors at Lakers, Crypto.com Arena, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 6, Warriors at Lakers, Crypto.com Arena, 5:30 p.m. Game 4: Monday, May 8, Warriors at Lakers, Crypto.com Arena, 7 p.m.

Monday, May 8, Warriors at Lakers, Crypto.com Arena, 7 p.m. Game 5: Wednesday, May 10, Lakers at Warriors, Chase Center

Wednesday, May 10, Lakers at Warriors, Chase Center Game 6: Friday, May 12, Warriors at Lakers, Crypto.com Arena

Friday, May 12, Warriors at Lakers, Crypto.com Arena Game 7: Sunday, May 14, Lakers at Warriors, Chase Center

