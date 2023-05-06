Heat vs. Knicks Game 3: Live stream, how to watch NBA Playoffs 2023?

It is now time for the Heat vs. Knicks Game 3 in the NBA Playoffs 2023. Both teams picked up one win before this matchup, and the series is tied at 1-1. Jimmy Butler and Julius Randle had stand-out performances in the first two games of the series, and now it is time to decide who will take the small advantage before we go into the Eastern Conference Finals. If you don't know how to track the game, keep reading, as you will find all the information you need about Heat vs. Knicks Game 3 live stream and how to watch NBA Playoffs 2023!

When these teams last faced off on Tuesday, the Knicks triumphed 111-105 against the Heat. With 30 points, Jalen Brunson led the Knicks in the victory, while Caleb Martin led the Heat in defeat with 22 points. Games 3, 4, and 6 would be held in Miami at the Kaseya Center. If the series goes to seven games, New York would have the home-court advantage, meaning that Games 1, 2, and 5 would be played at Madison Square Garden.

? https://t.co/MndHjxCujI pic.twitter.com/sUvhq6hVfs — NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2023

How to watch Heat vs. Knicks Game 3 live stream: NBA Playoffs 2023

Just like any other NBA Playoffs 2023 game, you can watch the competition between Heat and Knicks on TV or from a live stream that you can run on your smartphone, PC, tablet, etc. The game will be aired on TNT, and if you have cable TV, you can just turn the channel on once the time comes.

Now, let's talk about how to watch Heat vs. Knicks Game 3 live stream. Streaming platforms like Fubo will air the game live, or you can also use the official NBA League Pass to catch the action. Unfortunately, both are not accessible from any part of the world, and you might have to use the help of a VPN service. Luckily, NordVPN offers a 63% discount right now, which lets you watch all the games until the end of the season for a very low price. You can also try ExpressVPN and Surfshark, as all of these VPNs are trusted and the best in the industry!

When is Heat vs. Knicks Game 3?

The game is on Saturday, May 6, in FTX Arena, Miami. Here is a detailed timetable for the match start:

New York: 3:30 p.m

3:30 p.m Los Angeles: 12:30 p.m.

12:30 p.m. Mexico City: 1:30 p.m.

1:30 p.m. London: 8:30 p.m.

8:30 p.m. Tokyo: 4:30 a.m. (May 7)

Julius ? RJ Randle: 25 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST

Barrett: 24 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 5 3PM Knicks tie the series at 1-1 ?? pic.twitter.com/O1bhPbklho — NBA (@NBA) May 3, 2023

Heat vs. Knicks stats

In the first game of the Eastern Conference Semifinals series between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler had a must-watch performance, dominating the game on both ends. Jimmy "Buckets" didn't only score 25 points but also grabbed 11 rebounds to complete his double-double. Butler is surely the leader of this team, and he has some of the support in the NBA, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, and of course, Gabe Vincent. Vincent dropped 20 points to the Knicks' basket in the first game, and the veteran guard Lowry had 18 to close the deal.

In the second game of the series, though, New York Knicks had the upper hand, with Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle carrying their teams on their backs. While Brunson scored 30 points, Randle had 25 on top of 12 rebounds. Josh Hart also had a pretty good night with 14 points and 11 rebounds, missing the triple-double with only one assist.

Butler was out in the second game, so the Heat had to find another scoring option. Vincent, Caleb Martin, Max Strus, and Adebayo all scored offer 15 or over points to keep their teams in the match, but their efforts weren't enough. The Knicks won the second game by six, 111-105.

Round 1 gave us plenty of memorable moments ? Check out some of the top clutch plays! pic.twitter.com/hrmWrPYahe — NBA (@NBA) May 2, 2023

Heat vs. Knicks series schedule

Now that you know everything about Heat vs. Knicks Game 3 live stream and the dates, let's take a look at the upcoming games of the series. Here is the full schedule for the competition between Heat vs. Knicks:

Game 4: Monday, May 8, Knicks at Heat, Kaseya Center

Monday, May 8, Knicks at Heat, Kaseya Center Game 5: Wednesday, May 10, Heat at Knicks, Madison Square Garden

Wednesday, May 10, Heat at Knicks, Madison Square Garden Game 6: Friday, May 12, Knicks at Heat, Kaseya Center,

Friday, May 12, Knicks at Heat, Kaseya Center, Game 7: Monday, May 15, Heat at Knicks, Madison Square Garden

