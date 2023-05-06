Real Madrid vs Ossasuna Copa del Rey Final 2023: Live stream and date

If you are a fan of Spanish football, you might be wondering how to watch the final of the 2023 Copa del Rey between Real Madrid and Ossasuna. This is a historic match, as it is the first time that Ossasuna has reached the final of this prestigious tournament, while Real Madrid is looking for its 21st title.

Real Madrid is the most successful team in Copa del Rey history, having won 20 titles and reached 40 finals. The last time they won the trophy was in 2014, when they beat Barcelona 2-1 with goals from Angel Di Maria and Gareth Bale.

Ossasuna on the other hand is the surprise package of this season's Copa del Rey, having eliminated three top-flight teams (Eibar, Granada and Sevilla) on their way to the final. This is their first ever appearance in the final of this tournament, and their best result so far was reaching the semifinals in 2005 and 2007.

Madrid has tweeted this on Twitter, showing their commitment to the title:

How to watch Real Madrid vs Ossasuna Copa del Rey Final live stream?

The match will be broadcast live on several channels around the world, depending on your location.

Here are some of the options:

In Spain, you can watch the match on Telecinco, a free-to-air channel that also offers online streaming via its website and app

In the UK, you can watch the match on BT Sport, which also provides online streaming via its website and app for subscribers

In the US, you can watch the match on ESPN+, a streaming service that requires a subscription fee of $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year

In Canada, you can watch the match on DAZN, a streaming service that requires a subscription fee of $20 per month or $150 per year

In Australia, you can watch the match on beIN Sports Connect, a streaming service that requires a subscription fee of $19.99 per month or $179.99 per year

If you're not in one of these countries and your country's cable TV doesn't broadcast these matches, never fear, VPN services are here for you!

You can use a VPN to watch the Real Madrid vs Osasuna Final from anywhere, regardless of your location. NordVPN is presently providing a 63% discount on a yearly subscription, allowing you to watch all the games online for a reasonable price for an entire year. Additionally, ExpressVPN and Surfshark are other trustworthy VPN providers with a demonstrated history of excellent performance. You might want to contemplate using these VPN services to enjoy the game from any part of the globe!

When is Real Madrid vs Ossasuna Copa del Rey Final?

The final will occur on Saturday, May 6th, at 9:00 pm local time (8:00 pm GMT) at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid. For those in New York (EDT), the match will start at 3:00 pm. In Los Angeles (PDT), it will begin at 12:00 pm. In London (GMT+1), the game will start at 9:00 pm.

What to expect from Real Madrid vs Ossasuna Copa del Rey Final?

Before you tune in to watch the match, you might want to know more about the two teams and their forms. Here are some facts and stats to get you ready for the final:- Real Madrid has been dominant in La Liga this season, leading the table with 86 points after 35 games. They have scored 92 goals and conceded 32, with Karim Benzema being their top scorer with 25 goals. They have also reached the semifinals of the Champions League, where they will face Chelsea.

Ossasuna has been struggling in La Liga this season, sitting in 16th place with 38 points after 35 games. They have scored 36 goals and conceded 50, with Ante Budimir being their top scorer with 10 goals. They have also been involved in a relegation battle, but they have secured their survival with three games to spare.

The two teams have met twice in La Liga this season, with Real Madrid winning both matches by a scoreline of 2-0. The first match was played in January at El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona, with goals from Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema. The second match was played in April at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, with goals from Eder Militao and Casemiro.

