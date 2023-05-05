Zoho launches Ulaa, a web browser with specialized browsing modes

Zoho has launched Ulaa, a new web browser that it claims is private, secure and "superfast". Ulaa is available for all major desktop and mobile operating systems. Interested users may download it from the official website or from the iOS and Android mobile stores.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ulaa, according to Zoho, is a browser that "respects your privacy, protects your personal data, and is designed to upgrade the way you work online".

At its core, Ulaa is a Chromium-based web browser. This puts it in direct competition with other Chromium-based browsers that promise privacy, security and improved usability.

The interface of Ulaa browser resembles that of other Chromium-based browsers. It has a tab bar at the top and below that the main toolbar with the address bar, navigation buttons, main menu link, extension icons and other icons of importance.

Since it is based on Chromium, it delivers excellent results in the web compatibility and performance department.

First-time users may notice that the browser has a built-in ad-blocker, called Ulaa Adblocker, which is enabled by default. Speaking of privacy and security, Zoho has implemented several features in the browser or turned off features, that it considers problematic in this regard.

Zoho promises that it will never sell user data or engage in "any form of tracking or surveillance".

The company has a 24 hours security patch policy, promising that it will release security patches within 24 hours. The browser is configured to update automatically, includes the aforementioned content blocker, which also takes care of crypto miners, malicious websites, tracking, annoyances and adware.

Zoho engineers have added functionality to the browser that resets unique identifiers, like the browser ID, each time the browser is opened. Users may provide the company with anonymized statistics, but the feature is toggled off by default.

Ulaa browser modes

Probably the most unique feature of Ulaa browser is its browser modes feature. The web browser supports five different modes that users may switch between. The modes, work mode, developer mode, personal mode, kids mode and open season mode, optimize the browsing experience for certain tasks.

Work mode, for instance, boosts productivity by staying focused and blocking distracting ads and popups. Developer mode is designed for professional web developers and testers, according to Zoho. It displays a list of extension suggestions on start, which users may install. The list includes a JSON and VSS Viewer, Visbug, and several more.

There is also Kids mode, which requires that parents set a password, so that their loved ones can't just switch to another mode while they use the browser. Top sites differ depending on the selected modes.

The different modes are an interesting feature, but it might not go far enough for some of its users. Work mode, for instance, should not display links to YouTube or Facebook by default. The mode could also suggest that users install an extension to block distracting websites, or other extensions that might benefit productivity.

Ulaa browser integrates with Zoho, which includes support of Zoho's authentication system. Existing users may sign-in to their accounts to sign-in to Zoho apps automatically when they use the browser. Ulaa may sync data across devices.

Closing Words

Ulaa is the second privacy-focused browser that launched in the past couple of weeks. VPN provider Mullvad launched its Mullvad Browser, based on Tor Browser, which itself is based on Firefox. Both browsers have to prove themselves, which includes deeper inspection of the claims.

Now You: have you tried Ulaa?

Summary Article Name Zoho has launched Ulaa, a new web browser that it claims is private, secure and "superfast". Description Zoho has launched Ulaa, a new Chromium-based web browser that it claims is private, secure and "superfast". Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement