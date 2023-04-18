How to watch the free Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream: Here is where to watch it!

As the Champions League quarter-finals enter their decisive phase, all eyes are on the highly-anticipated Chelsea vs Real Madrid clash. Real Madrid, one of the most successful clubs in Europe, are currently in form and boast some of the best soccer players in the game. Chelsea, on the other hand, find themselves at a historic low, trailing by two goals and struggling to record a win under Frank Lampard's second spell as manager.

However, as any soccer fan knows, in the Champions League, anything is possible. This deciding tie presents a great opportunity for Chelsea to turn their fortunes around and make a statement in the competition. Real Madrid, on the other hand, will be determined to maintain their advantage and have the quality and experience to take the game to their opponents.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream?

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream promises to be an enthralling encounter, with both teams desperate to progress to the next round. With a place in the final four of Europe's elite competition on the line, this is a match that neither side can afford to lose.

Soccer fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the highly-anticipated quarterfinal tie between Chelsea and Real Madrid in the Champions League 2023. If you're wondering where to catch all the action, there are a few options available.

English coverage of the game is available on channels such as Paramount+ and BT Sport, with some of the world's most famous commentators providing expert analysis. Fans outside of the UK can access the game with a VPN service, such as NordVPN, ExpressVPN, or Surfshark.

SAVE 63%: To ensure that you don't miss a moment of this year's tournament, you may want to consider subscribing to a VPN service. You can watch and track all the Championship League 2023 action from anywhere in the world without facing any issues with a NordVPN subscription. If you want to follow the action from American broadcasts in English from all around the world, you can also use ExpressVPN and Surfshark.

Champions League 2023 recap

As we approach the end of the Champions League 2023, soccer fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the remaining stages of the competition. With only two stages left - the semifinals, and the grand final - the tension and excitement are building to a fever pitch.

The quarterfinals kicked off on April 11, with eight top teams competing for a spot in the next round. The quarterfinal matches will continue until April 14, and the semifinalists will be determined after April 19.

The semifinals promise to be even more intense, with the remaining four teams battling it out for a place in the grand final. The first legs of the semifinals have been played on May 9-10, with the return legs taking its place on May 16-17.

The leg one results of the quarter-finals are as follows:

Benfica: 2 - Inter: 0

Man City: 3 - Bayern: 0

Real Madrid: 2 - Chelsea: 0

Milan: 1 - Napoli: 0

ADVERTISEMENT The deciders! ? Who will be celebrating at full time?#UCL pic.twitter.com/L3hXytz7oW — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 18, 2023

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid demonstrated their dominance over English opposition with a comfortable victory in the first leg of their quarterfinal tie against Chelsea. Goals from Karim Benzema and Marcos Asensio gave the Spanish giants a commanding advantage, but they will be well aware that the job is not done yet.

Real Madrid lost 2-0 on their last trip to Stamford Bridge, a result that would send the tie into extra time and potentially penalties if repeated. The absence of Ferland Mendy is a blow, but otherwise, Real Madrid has a full-strength team at their disposal, which is excellent timing as they will also be playing in the Copa Del Rey final in May. With the remaining stages of the competition promising to deliver even more drama and intensity, soccer fans around the world will be glued to their screens as the top teams battle it out for glory on the biggest stage of them all.

