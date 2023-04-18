Bayern Munich vs Man City live stream: How and where to watch Champions League matches?

Bayern Munich or Manchester City? Only one of them will make it to the Champions League 2023 Semifinals, and it will be clear after their second-leg match on April 19. If you want to experience the madness live, keep reading because we will explain how to watch the Bayern Munich vs Manchester City live stream!

Guardiola's students held an important advantage after the first-leg game, which ended 3-0 in favor of the England representative. However, the second-leg match is in Germany so Bayen still has a solid chance of making it to the semifinals. Under Tuchel's lead, it will be interesting to watch if they can come back from 3-0. If you want to find out about that, too, here is everything you need to know.

Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Man City live stream online?

If you are unsure about how to watch the game, there are several choices available. English commentary of the match can be found on channels like BT Sport and Paramount+. Skilled analysts and renowned commentators will provide their expertise. Those who are not in the UK can use a VPN service like NordVPN, ExpressVPN, or Surfshark to view the game.

As the Champions League 2023 is drawing to a close, football enthusiasts all over the world are eagerly looking forward to the remaining stages of the competition. With only the semifinals and the grand final left, the excitement and tension are mounting.

The quarterfinals started on April 11, and eight top teams have been competing for a place in the next round. The quarterfinal matches will continue until April 14, and after April 19, the semifinalists will be announced.

The semifinals are expected to be even more thrilling, as the four remaining teams battle it out for a chance to play in the grand final. The first legs of the semifinals have already taken place on May 9-10, while the return legs are scheduled for May 16-17.

The results of the first legs of the quarter-finals are as follows:

Benfica: 2 - Inter: 0

Man City: 3 - Bayern: 0

Real Madrid: 2 - Chelsea: 0

Milan: 1 - Napoli: 0

What to expect from Bayern Munich vs Man City match?

On Wednesday night, Manchester City will visit Bayern Munich, and Pep Guardiola's team is expected to secure their place in the Champions League semi-finals. In the first leg of the quarter-finals last week, City dominated against the German side, with Rodri, Bernardo Silva, and Erling Haaland scoring in a 3-0 victory at the Etihad.

As a result, the Premier League champions have a commanding lead heading into the second leg in Munich. The match in Manchester led to heated confrontations in the Bayern dressing room after the final whistle, with Sadio Mane allegedly striking Leroy Sane in the face.

This season, City is eyeing a treble, as Guardiola's squad aims to retain their Premier League title ahead of Arsenal while also winning the FA Cup and the elusive Champions League trophy. Bayern is having a below-average season by their high standards, and they require a miracle to overturn their three-goal deficit against City.

Thomas Tuchel's side isn't even assured to win the Bundesliga title this year, which they've won for the previous ten seasons, as Bayern is only two points behind them after 28 games.

But soccer is a great sport full of surprises and fans of both teams should be ready to be surprised in this match.

