Where to watch Real Madrid vs. Man City semifinal live stream: Dates and more

Manchester City faces a daunting challenge against defending champions Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals this season. Pep Guardiola's team earned their spot in the semis by defeating Bayern Munich 4-1 on aggregate over two legs, while Real Madrid eased past Frank Lampard's Chelsea with a 4-0 aggregate-goal win.

ADVERTISEMENT

City has only reached one Champions League final in their history, losing to Chelsea in the 2021 showpiece, and Real Madrid's extensive experience winning multiple titles will be a significant barrier for Pep Guardiola to overcome.

Kickoff times for Real Madrid vs. Man City semifinal match

The first leg of the Real Madrid vs. Man City matchup in the Champions League semifinals will take place on Tuesday, May 9 at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu with kickoff at 9 p.m. local time. The second leg will take place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Wednesday, May 17, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. local time.

Fans around the world can follow the action, with the kickoff times for various time zones provided below.

Real Madrid vs. Man City 1st leg date and time

USA: Tue, May 9 at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Canada: Tue, May 9 at 3:00 p.m. EDT

UK: Tue, May 9 at 8:00 p.m. BST

India: Wed, May 10 at 12:30 a.m. IST

Australia: Wed, May 10 at 5:00 a.m. AEDT

Hong Kong: Wed, May 10 at 3:00 a.m. HKT

Malaysia: Wed, May 10 at 3:00 a.m. MYT

Singapore: Wed, May 10 at 3:00 a.m. SGT

New Zealand: Wed, May 10 at 7:00 a.m. NZDT

Man City vs. Real Madrid 2nd leg date and time

USA: Wed, May 17 at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Canada: Wed, May 17 at 3:00 p.m. EDT

UK: Wed, May 17 at 8:00 p.m. BST

India: Thu, May 18 at 12:30 a.m. IST

Australia: Thu, May 18 at 5:00 a.m. AEDT

Hong Kong: Thu, May 18 at 3:00 a.m. HKT

Malaysia: Thu, May 18 at 3:00 a.m. MYT

Singapore: Thu, May 18 at 3:00 a.m. SGT

New Zealand: Thu, May 18 at 7:00 a.m. NZDT

How to watch Real Madrid vs Man City live streams and TV channels?

Fans worldwide can watch both legs of the semifinal match, either through streaming or televised channels. The following outlets will provide coverage:

Australia: Stan Sport (streaming)

Canada: DAZN (streaming)

Hong Kong: beIN Sports 3 (TV channel) and beIN Sports Connect (streaming)

India: Sony TEN 2 (TV channel) and JioTV, Sony LIV (streaming)

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 (TV channel) and beIN Sports Connect, sooka (streaming)

New Zealand: Spark Sport (streaming)

Singapore: beIN Sports 3 (TV channel) and beIN Sports Connect

UK: BT Sport 1 (TV channel) and BT Sport site/app (streaming)

USA: CBS, Univision, TUDN (TV channels) and Fubo, Paramount+, ViX+ (streaming)

Note that the matches will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and streamed on BT Sport platforms in the UK, while CBS, Univision, and TUDN will likely televise the matches in the USA, all of which can be streamed on Fubo, available to new users on a free trial. Paramount+ will also carry the English-language stream for subscribers, as will ViX+ in Spanish.

Do you not have access to these streams in your country? Don't worry, NordVPN has you covered! Click the link and enjoy the privileges NordVPN has to offer you, all at a 63% discount. If you're not satisfied with NordVPN's offer, we also recommend you try Express VPN and Surfshark.

Canada will stream every Champions League game live on DAZN, while every UEFA Champions League match streams ad-free on Stan Sport, live and on-demand in Australia.

Champions League semifinals schedule

The winners of the Real Madrid vs. Man City matchup will face either AC Milan or Inter Milan in the Champions League final, which will be held in Istanbul on June 10.

Here's the complete schedule for the semifinals:

Real Madrid vs. Man City - 1st Leg: May 9, 2023; 2nd Leg: May 17, 2023

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan - 1st Leg: May 10, 2023; 2nd Leg: May 16, 2023

Disclaimer: Some of the links added in the article are part of affiliate campaigns and may represent benefits for Ghacks.

Advertisement