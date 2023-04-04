Will the Motorola Edge 40 Pro keep up with the competition?

Motorola has recently announced its latest flagship phone, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, which is expected to launch in Europe and Latin America in the coming days.

The phone boasts some impressive specs and features that make it a worthy contender in the high-end smartphone market. Here are some of the highlights of the Motorola Edge 40 Pro.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro: Design and display

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro has a sleek and premium design, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus with an aluminum frame. The phone comes in two color options: interstellar black and lunar blue. The phone has a dual SIM tray but no micro SD card slot. The phone also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, meaning it can survive up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes.

The phone features a 6.67-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display supports a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, which is one of the highest in the market, as well as HDR10+ and Dolby Vision for enhanced color and contrast. The display also has an under-display fingerprint scanner and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro: Performance and battery

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is one of the most advanced processors available. The chipset has an octa-core CPU with a maximum clock speed of 3.2GHz and an Adreno 740 GPU for graphics performance.

The phone also has 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, which are both fast and spacious.

The phone has a 4600mAh battery, which is slightly smaller than its predecessor, the Edge 30 Pro, but still decent for a flagship phone. The phone supports fast charging at up to 125W, which can charge the battery from 0 to 50% in just seven minutes and to the full in under 20 minutes, according to Motorola. The phone also supports wireless charging at up to 15W and reverse wireless charging at up to 5W.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro: Camera and software

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro has a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP main camera with a large 1/1.55-inch sensor, an f/1.9 aperture, dual pixel autofocus, and optical image stabilization (OIS). The main camera can capture detailed and sharp photos and videos in various lighting conditions. The second camera is a 50MP ultrawide camera with a 117-degree field of view, an f/2.2 aperture, autofocus, and a 1/2.76-inch sensor. The ultrawide camera can capture more of the scene without distortion or loss of quality. The third camera is a 12MP telephoto camera with a 2x optical zoom, an f/1.6 aperture, autofocus, and a 1/2.93-inch sensor. The telephoto camera can zoom in on distant subjects without compromising on clarity or detail.

The phone also has a dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama, and other features for enhancing the camera performance. The phone can record videos at up to 4K resolution at 30fps, with support for HDR10+, gyro-EIS, and stereo sound recording. The phone also has a single selfie camera on the front, which is a whopping 60MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 1/2.8-inch sensor. The selfie camera can take high-resolution selfies and videos, with support for HDR and face unlock.

The phone runs on Android 13 out of the box, which is the latest version of Google's operating system. The phone has a clean and smooth user interface that is close to stock Android, with minimal bloatware or customization from Motorola. The phone also supports Ready For 3.5, which is Motorola's platform for connecting the phone to external displays or accessories for enhanced productivity or entertainment.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro: Price and availability

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro will be available in Europe and Latin America.

With its base price of 899 euros (about $980, £780, AU$1,440), the Motorola Edge 40 Pro competes directly with high-end handsets like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (beginning at $1,000, £1,049, AU$1,649).

