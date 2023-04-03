Xiaomi's Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G: The specs are here

Xiaomi has officially announced the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G specifications, the fifth phone of its family.

First announced by Xiaomi Indonesia, Redmi Note 12 Pro will soon launch in the country, and we know what to expect beforehand. The company has already rolled out four different smartphones under the same series, Note 12 4G, Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro 5G, and Note 12 Pro+ 5G. The Note 12 Pro 4G is the fifth member of the family.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G features

Redmi Note 12 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. It has a 1080x2400 pixels resolution with a refresh rate of 120Hz while predicting a Full HD+ quality. Other members of the Note 12 series also carry a similar display, and it looks like Xiaomi didn't want to change that.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 732G, equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. However, you can also insert an additional SD card to increase your storage capacity. Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G runs on MIUI 13-based Android 12 OS. On a side note, the chipset is almost three years old. Back in March 2021, it was featured in the Redmi Note 10 Pro. It is obvious that Xiaomi isn't launching the phone to announce its latest technologies, but it is rolling it out as an option for users.

Moving on to the camera, the upcoming smartphone boasts a 108MP main camera with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. You can also record 4K videos and take selfies with its 16MP selfie camera.

Just like most of the other smartphones in the market, the Note 12 Pro 4G also has a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support and other features, like dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, fingerprint scanner, and Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers.

It looks like the Indonesian market will be the first to try out Xiaomi's new model, and it is expected to roll out in other markets in the near future. Even though the specifications are set, we still don't know its exact release date or price. Xiaomi says that it will be available in May, but no further information has been given.

