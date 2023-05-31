ADATA and XPG SSDs revealed at Computex 2023

ADATA and XPG have revealed their newest SSDs, NeonStorm 14 GB/s Gen5 SSDs, Legend 10 GB/s Gen5 SSDs, and Caster RGB DDR5-9000 Memory.

Brands are showcasing their newest products and future innovations at the Computex 2023 event. ADATA and XPG are two popular hardware brands, especially for gamers. The duo once again pleased all the fans at the event with their newest products with high speeds and impressive cooling options.

Gen5 NVMe SSDs that are actively cooled as well as faster DDR5 memory modules were on display by ADATA & XPG. The Project NeoStorm Gen5 M.2 SSD is made to handle the most recent Gen 5x4 interface and provide read and write speeds of up to 14 GB/s and 12 GB/s, respectively. The Project NeoStorm Gen5 M.2 SSD has a dual-fan cooling mechanism to remove heat from the heatsink's edges. The SSD is located inside, which also has a built-in water cooling system and an extruded aluminum body.

The company said that this method distributes heat 20% more effectively than comparable water-cooled SSDs. It is expected to hit the shelves next year with different storages, up to 8 TB.

Computex 2023 became the center of attention all around the world

Some of the most popular brands in the computer industry are in a race to showcase their newest technologies and prove why they think they are better than the other brands. As expected, the event became the center of attention among computer enthusiasts after all these big announcements.

Kingston is also one of the brands that unveiled a whole series of products. From the ground-breaking non-binary DDR5 memory to the stylish XS1000 External SSD, Kingston made it clear that they were committed to advancing storage and memory technologies. The company introduced its new creator gadgets, enterprise solutions, gaming products, technologies for content creators, and also smart living lineup.

