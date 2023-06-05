Here is the new logo of Meta's Twitter competitor

Meta's Twitter competitor is almost here, and a recent report has revealed its new logo found in the backend code of the upcoming application, which is expected to be up everywhere this summer.

Meta is getting ready to launch its new "Twitter-Killer," and according to a user on the internet, its logo has hit the surface. App researcher Alessandro Paluzzi said that they found the logo and shared it on Twitter. You can see the logo below.

In response to growing discontent among Twitter users brought on by Elon Musk's improvements to the program, Meta has been working on establishing its own alternative Twitter platform over the past few months. With its new text-based platform, Meta's Instagram intends to compete with Twitter and may launch earlier than anticipated. Lia Haberman, a UCLA instructor of social and influencer marketing, claims that the app might go live as early as June.

In addition, Haberman provided a brief summary of Meta's Twitter competitor, which included four headlines: communicate directly to your colleagues and audience, bring your fans along, tune out the noise, and reach new audiences. Although the application will be independent of Instagram, users will be able to access their Instagram accounts. Also, its name is rumored to be "Barcelona."

Meta's Twitter competitor is still under construction

Meta is still working on releasing a stable version of the application this summer, and recent reports suggest that the company has partnered with influencers and celebrities to test its upcoming application. Those with knowledge of the matter claim that the company is currently testing the project concept with well-known figures and influencers.

One of them claimed that despite having discussions with a small number of chosen designers for months, none of them had access to the full version of the software. Haberman also mentioned that it will be a decentralized app based on Instagram and that it will work with other programs like Mastodon.

