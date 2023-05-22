Instagram to challenge Twitter this summer

Onur Demirkol
May 22, 2023
Updated • May 22, 2023
Companies, Twitter
Instagram is reportedly working on a text-based application, and recent rumors say that it might come to life this summer to challenge Twitter.

Meta's Instagram is planning to compete with Twitter with its new text-based platform, and it might launch sooner than expected. According to Bloomberg, the application might launch as early as June. The information was given by Lia Haberman, who teaches social and influencer marketing at UCLA. Haberman also shared a screenshot of the application but didn't provide any further details.

Haberman also shared a small description of the upcoming "Twitter-killer," including four different headlines, talk directly with your audience and peers, bring your fans with you, tune out the noise, and reach new audiences. The application will be separate from Instagram but will allow people to use their Instagram accounts. 

According to those with knowledge of the situation, the corporation is now testing the project concept with famous people and influencers. One of them said that Instagram has been in talks with a few select creators for months, but none of them have had access to the complete version of the program. Haberman also added that it will be a decentralized app built on the back of Instagram, and it will also be compatible with other applications like Mastodon.

Credit: Lia Haberman

Users will be allowed to use 500 characters

Haberman continued the thread by giving more information about the upcoming text-based Instagram. "The app will have a centralized feed showcasing your followers and recommended content. You can post text updates up to 500 characters (that's less than an Instagram caption, an extended tweet, or a LinkedIn post, so be concise!), and also videos and images," said Haberman.

Besides, most of your settings on Instagram will be carried over to the new text-based application. For example, the accounts you have blocked on Instagram will also be blocked on the new platform, or the "hidden words you have selected on IG will carry over."

Considering Twitter's decrease in value after Elon Musk's acquisition, this might be the greatest time for Instagram to launch a competitor. Some users are looking for a different platform to migrate and most of them have chosen Mastodon. Instagram's upcoming application might steal lots of users from Twitter.

