Instagram levels up with multiple link display

Instagram has launched a new update that permits users to add up to five hyperlinks in their bio, providing an advantage for brands, businesses, and influencers to boost their online presence and traffic to their website or social media channels. The feature will allow users to showcase their online presence, expand their reach and direct followers to various platforms with ease. This update is highly anticipated and is expected to be a success among Instagram users worldwide.

Instagram stated that: “Starting today, the update will make it easier for creators and other users to highlight their passions, bring awareness to causes they care about, promote brands they love, showcase their personal business, and more.”

Check out below screenshots displaying Instagram's latest addition: a link display within user bios. The new feature will show the number of available links that users have enabled through profile linking. Clicking on the link will lead to a page that resembles Linktree, where users can view an overview of the various link options they have set up.

The latest Instagram update could spell trouble for external linking tools like Linktree. Instagram's prior reluctance to allow external links has led many users to third-party link aggregators. However, with the platform's new link display feature, users may no longer need to use these third-party apps.

Have more you want to share on @instagram? You can now add up to 5??links to your bio so you can highlight what you’re passionate about, bring awareness to causes and more. pic.twitter.com/yrKSK1Ln0f — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) April 18, 2023

This could cause many users to cancel their paid subscriptions to these external linking tools, and the shift is expected to impact the social media linking tool landscape. Instagram is positioning itself as the platform of choice for online creators and businesses, and this latest update is part of the company's efforts to expand its offerings and solidify its position in the market.

Although the new in-app linking feature is a significant development for Instagram users, it's essential to acknowledge that some third-party link tools still provide appealing branding options and more comprehensive link display alternatives. The use of external link aggregators has become prevalent, and many businesses may continue to use these tools, despite Instagram's new capabilities.

While some businesses may continue to use third-party link tools, it's probable that the new in-app linking feature will reduce the number of new users signing up for these services. Nevertheless, the new feature is undoubtedly a significant development for Instagram users.

How to add multiple links to Instagram bio?

It's surprising that it took Instagram this long to implement the multiple link feature, considering it had been testing it since 2021. Nevertheless, Instagram has finally decided to move forward with the update, and it's now available to users. Adding multiple links to an Instagram profile is a straightforward process:

Users can navigate to the “Edit Profile” section

section Select “Links”

Then, click on “Add External Link.”

Once you have added external links to their Instagram profile, you can rearrange them in any order by dragging and dropping them. With this new feature, Instagram users can effortlessly display their online presence and direct traffic to their preferred URLs.

