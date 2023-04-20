Jack Dorsey's app Bluesky makes its way to Android

In a recent development, Jack Dorsey's Bluesky app has made its way to Android devices. This alternative to Twitter, which was previously launched on the App Store in February, is currently accessible by invitation only, according to The Verge.

With its Twitter-like features, the app allows users to search for and follow others, create posts with images, and much more. However, it's still in beta, which means that it has a limited user base, reportedly around 25,000, and is yet to include features like direct messaging.

Join the Bluesky waitlist here.

What is Bluesky app?

Bluesky's inception dates back to 2019 when it was introduced as a decentralized standard for social media platforms, backed by Twitter. The app officially separated from Twitter in 2021 and has since joined the league of emerging Twitter alternatives like Mastodon, which came into the spotlight following Elon Musk's takeover.

The primary objective of Bluesky is to enable users to determine how they want to experience and engage with social media. Jay Graber, the CEO, explained last month that the app would offer an open marketplace of algorithms, granting developers the liberty to experiment and publish algorithms accessible to all. For users, customizing their feeds will give them control over their most valuable resource: their attention.

As free as it gets

In a recent blog post, Graber highlighted that moderation was one of the last aspects to address before making the app available to the public. Emphasizing user safety from the onset, he stated that the app would use a combination of automated filtering and server-level moderation, overseen by administrators.

Additionally, users would be allowed to subscribe to extra sets of moderation labels to filter out more content or accounts as needed.

You can download Bluesky on your Android device using the link here but as mentioned before, the app is not publically open yet and you need to join a waitlist to use it.

