We'll soon create stickers with Instagram's generative AI

Instagram is preparing to launch its first-ever generative AI tools, which will include an innovative sticker creation process that allows users to generate visuals within the app based on text prompts. Alessandro Paluzzi, a well-known app researcher, recently shared a preview of this new feature in development.

This new process from Instagram will enable users to create custom stickers within the app using generative AI technology. They will be able to share these stickers within the app, offering a fresh way to boost engagement and creativity using Instagram's built-in tools.

#Instagram is working on the ability to generate custom stickers using AI ? pic.twitter.com/BqFNIym84H — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) May 3, 2023

Meta’s generative AI vision

Meta's recent decision to expand the usage of generative AI technology has the potential to drive its wider adoption. If Meta decides to extend these tools to Facebook, this development could become even more prevalent.

At present, users must possess a certain level of awareness of the available generative AI tools and directly access them to understand their potential. However, by introducing these options to Meta users, the platform could inspire a larger audience to experiment with them and observe their usage in different contexts.

Meta has been transparent about its plans to integrate generative AI technology into its operations. During the company's recent earnings update, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg emphasized this, saying:

“I think there’s an opportunity to introduce AI agents to billions of people in ways that will be useful and meaningful. We’re exploring chat experiences in WhatsApp and Messenger, visual creation tools for posts in Facebook and Instagram and ads, and over time video and multi-modal experiences as well. I expect that these tools will be valuable for everyone from regular people to creators to businesses.”

As per reports, Zuckerberg is deeply intrigued by the vast potential of AI tools and their rapid development. He is keen to integrate these tools into Meta's apps at the earliest possible opportunity.

Therefore, although this new feature on Instagram may be the first of its kind, it is highly probable that Meta will introduce more AI-based tools for its apps in the future. This is because Meta is committed to investing in the technology and exploring ways to offer these options to its billions of users.

The exact process of integrating generative AI technology into Meta's apps is still in the early stages, but it is possible that these features may be rolled out soon. At this time, there is no clear insight into how this integration will work.

