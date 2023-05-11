The AI Show: Google I/O Keynote echoes with 'AI' over 140 times

Google held its annual I/O keynote event yesterday, and artificial intelligence was surely the key talk. Apparently, Google used the word "AI" over 140 times throughout the presentation, showing its importance to the tech giant.

After yesterday's Google I/O 2023 keynote event, a video of Google CEO Sundar Pichai saying the word "AI" over and over again was shared thousands of times, as seen below. Reporters at CNET sat and counted how many times Google said AI throughout the event. It turned out that the company used the word "AI" over 140 times in its 2-hour keynote event.

Pretty sure Google is focusing on AI at this year’s I/O. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/RxlFQw2l8b — The Verge (@verge) May 10, 2023

Sundar Pichai came to the stage to make the opening talk, and the madness started right there. Pichai dropped the first bullet, and almost every person who got up to deliver a speech said AI in some parts of their speeches. Reporters at CNET said "Pichai and other presenters mentioned AI roughly 143 times over the two-hour presentation," which makes around 1.153 AI mentions per minute.

According to CNET, here are the other AI-related mentions at I/O 2023 event:

Bard: 42 times.

PaLM: 35 times.

Generative: 30 times.

OpenAI: one time.

Artificial intelligence will shape future

Artificial intelligence has become one of the hottest topics on the internet in no time, and a vast amount of people started using different tools to benefit from in their daily lives, whether it is for entertainment or work. Microsoft is investing billions in the industry, and Google doesn't want to get behind in this race. The company made its point loud and clear at the event, using the word over 140 times. Numbers don't lie!

Google's plans and intentions were clearly stated at the event, and it looks like the competition that Geoffrey Hinton's hesitations will keep on getting bigger and bigger. As you may remember, Hinton, also known as the godfather of AI, quit his job at Google to explain the possible dangers of AI. In his interview, he said that the competition between companies like Google and Microsoft will hurt many people, making them lose their jobs, or AI might even bring the end of humanity.

