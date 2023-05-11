Google Pixel 7a vs Pixel 7: Which one to buy?

Google finally launched its new Pixel 7a smartphone, and it surely satisfied many fans all around the world with its specs, design, and other features. Moreover, it is $100 cheaper than Pixel 7, but what are the differences? Let's compare them and see who will win the Google Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 7 race!

Google Pixel 7a is one of the worst-kept secrets of 2023. We already knew most of its specs, design, and color options even before the company revealed that it was working on such a device. Pixel 7a is the successor of Pixel 6a, which was revealed at the Google I/O 2023 keynote event on May 10, while Pixel 7 is a much older device. Here is everything you need to? know about the Google Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 7 comparison!

Pixel 7a Specs

Google Pixel 7a features a Google Tensor G2 processor that delivers reliable performance. It launched with only a 128GB storage option and will offer 8 GB of memory to help you run all your files smoothly. It also has a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Google says that it supports FHD+.

The camera system is also impressive, with a 64MP main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The battery life is also another aspect to consider, with a 4,385mAh capacity that will probably be enough for you for daily usage. The Pixel 7A comes in various colors to match your style, charcoal, coral, sea, and snow, and it costs $499.

Pixel 7 Specs

On the other side of the competition, Google's Pixel 7 is powered by the same processor, the Google Tensor G2 chip, and has 8GB of memory. Differentiating from the Pixel 7a, you have two options for storage; 128GB or 256GB. Its battery life is slightly weaker than the new model with 4,355 mAh.

Pixel 7 is equipped with a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10.8MP front camera. Another important difference is its screen. The Pixel 7 has a slightly bigger display, 6.3-inch OLED with 90Hz, but it is also $100 more expensive, priced at $599. Pixel 7 colors include Lemongrass, Snow, and Obsidian.

Comparison

Storage options are one of the most important parts where the regular Pixel 7 steps us. While Pixel 7a only offers a 128GB model, you have three options for Pixel 7; 128GB and 256GB. If you need more storage, Pixel 7 wins the race in that area. Pixel 7 also supports fast charging, while 7a lacks that feature.

Both devices are identical when it comes to the processor and memory specs. However, their screens are different, and if you are a fan of larger displays, Pixel 7 wins the race once again with a 6.3-inch OLED with 90Hz against 7a's 6.1-inch display. Pixel 7's display can go up to 2400 x 1080 FHD+ resolution and offers better performance for users looking for bigger screens when deciding which phone to buy.

On the other hand, Google's new Pixel 7a has a better camera than Pixel 7, which makes it even a better option than Pixel 7 Pro model, which shares the same camera specs as the vanilla model. If you are looking for a better camera setup, Pixel 7a will be your go-to option with a 64MP main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Pixel 7a's specs look promising, and it is $100 cheaper than Pixel 7, which makes it a lot more appealing as pricing is one of the most important things to consider when buying a phone. Google also revealed a new deal the customers who buy the Pixel 7a smartphone will also get a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds.

It looks like a close call, but considering what we have talked about under the comparison heading, find out which one is more appealing to you or which one will be able to match your needs and pay the price!

