Check out all the Google Pixel 7a specs

Another day, another Google Pixel 7a leak. The company failed to keep the device a secret before I/O 2023, and now, its specs are leaked on Twitter.

Google has been reportedly working on a new Pixel smartphone, but we haven't seen any announcements about it. Despite not hearing a single word from Google, we now know everything the Google Pixel 7a will offer.

According to a Twitter user, "@heyitsyogesh," Google Pixel 7a specs are clear as the company is preparing to announce it at this year's I/O event. Yogesh is a known leaker on social media, and he recently leaked Poco F5 Pro's specs almost two months before the expected official announcement. Pixel 7a carries most of the expected hardware, including its display and other features.

Google Pixel 7a specs: What does it offer?

Brar says that the Google Pixel 7a will have a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a Tensor G2 chipset on top of 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 128GB storage option. Tensor G2 chipset is also used in Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Pixel 7a's rear camera will be 64MP with OIS and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it will feature a 10.8MP selfie camera. It is expected to have a 4,400mAh battery that is claimed to provide up to 72 hours of backup. The upcoming smartphones will support wireless charging, besides its 20W wired charging feature. Google Pixel 7a will run Android 13 as default.

Recent leaks showed that Google's "secret" will come in three different colors, black, white, and blue. Black and white are the standard colors that were pretty much expected, but the debates kept on going about its third color. According to a recent leak, its third color will be blue, which looks like a "light sky blue" or "arctic blue." Interestingly, it will also feature a "face unlock" feature that is one of the most used protection methods in today's smartphone world.

91mobiles says that it will be priced at $499, $50 more expensive than its predecessor. Considering its improved specs, the price difference doesn't seem to be a big issue.

Google is set to announce the Pixel family's latest member on May 10 at the I/O 2023 event.

