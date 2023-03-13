Is Poco F5 Pro the most equipped phone of the brand?

Xiaomi launched Redmi K60 series a couple months ago in China and Poco F5 Pro might be the global version of it.
Poco F5 Pro specs are leaked on the internet and will likely be the global version of the Redmi K60 series.

Yogesh Brar, a known leaker and tipster tweeted the unofficial specs of Poco's upcoming smartphone F5 Pro. As you may know, Poco was founded as a subsidiary of Xiaomi. The latest leaks show that the upcoming F5 Pro will have the same specs as the Redmi K60 series, which was launched in China a couple months ago. K60 was launched in China, and Poco F5 Pro could be the global version of the phone. Recently, the F5 Pro appeared on the FCC database with the 23013PC75G model number, and some of its specs were already known.

Poco F5 Pro Specs

  • 6.67" 2K OLED 120Hz
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • 8/12GB RAM
  • 256GB storage
  • Rear: 64MP (OIS) + 8MP (UW) + 2MP (macro)
  • Selfie: 16MP
  • Android 13, MIUI 14
  • Stereo speakers, in-display FP
  • 5,500mAh battery, 67W charging

Brar claims that it will have a 6.67-inch 2K OLED 120Hz display. The Poco F5 Pro will take its main power from Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The processor has one 3.2GHz ARM Cortex-X2, three 2.8GHz ARM Cortex-A710, four 2.0GHz ARM Cortex-A510 cores, and Adreno GPU. The camera of the F5 Pro will feature a 64MP main sensor with additional 8MP and 2MP sensors at the back and a 16MP front camera for selfies. 

Redmi K60

It is expected to launch with 8 and 12GB RAM options with 256GB storage. Poco F5 Pro will support Android 13 and MIUI 14, just like K60. Slightly better than the regular models, it has a 5,500mAh battery and 67W wired charging. Stereo speakers are unsurprising, but the phone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor. K60 also has a wireless charging feature, but it is unclear if Poco F5 Pro will have the same feature. Until now, Poco phones didn't have this feature and this might be the first. It is unclear whether this will change with the new model.

Even though the specs are leaked, we still have no information on the official price. Because it is most probably Xiaomi's Redmi K60 rebrand, it is possible for retail price to be close if not same.

