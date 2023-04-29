With this article, you can learn how to factory reset Chromebook.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you are experiencing problems with your Chromebook, or you want to sell it or give it away, you may want to reset it to its factory settings. This will erase all your personal data, files, apps, and settings on the device and make it new again.

Do you know how to rotate screen on Chromebook to any direction?

How to factory reset Chromebook?

Here are the steps to factory reset your Chromebook:

Back up your files and data: Before you reset your Chromebook, make sure you have backed up any important files and data on Google Drive or an external storage device. The factory reset will delete everything on your Chromebook's hard drive, including the Downloads folder.

Before you reset your Chromebook, make sure you have backed up any important files and data on Google Drive or an external storage device. The factory reset will delete everything on your Chromebook's hard drive, including the Downloads folder. Sign out of your Chromebook : You can't reset your Chromebook while you are signed in. To sign out, click on your account picture at the bottom-right corner of the screen and select Sign out.

: You can't reset your Chromebook while you are signed in. To sign out, click on your account picture at the bottom-right corner of the screen and select Sign out. Press and hold Ctrl + Alt + Shift + r : This will bring up a dialog box that asks you if you want to reset your Chromebook.

: This will bring up a dialog box that asks you if you want to reset your Chromebook. Select Restart: Your Chromebook will restart and show you another dialog box that asks you to confirm the reset.

Your Chromebook will restart and show you another dialog box that asks you to confirm the reset. Select Powerwash Continue : This will start the factory reset process. You will see a message that says, "Reset this Chrome device."

: This will start the factory reset process. You will see a message that says, "Reset this Chrome device." Follow the on-screen instructions: After the reset is complete, you will need to set up your Chromebook again. You will need to choose a language, a keyboard layout, and a network and sign in with your Google Account. Note: The account you sign in with after the reset will be the owner account of the device.

After the reset is complete, you will need to set up your Chromebook again. You will need to choose a language, a keyboard layout, and a network and sign in with your Google Account. Note: The account you sign in with after the reset will be the owner account of the device. Check if the problem is fixed: If you reset your Chromebook because of an issue, see if the issue is resolved after the reset. If not, you may need to try other troubleshooting steps or contact support.

That's how you can factory reset your Chromebook and make it like new again. Remember to back up your files and data before you do this, as they will be erased from the device.

Advertisement